Klay Thompson is considered to be one of the best three-point shooters ever. He is the second half of the Splash Brothers, and if you were to tell him that he is not one of the best, you can be sure that he is going to be angry about it.

This is exactly what happened recently when none other than NBA 2K ranked him as an 88 overall three-point shooter. This makes him the second-best three-point shooter in the entire game, with Curry set at number one. Thompson hated this ranking, and he let his feelings be known by telling people to put respect on his name.

Klay reacting to his new 3-point rating on 2K 😬 pic.twitter.com/hfLgbpuzKi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 6, 2022

Since that time, he has been in a feud with the game’s promoter, Ronnie 2K. Klay has roasted the man numerous times, and recently, he fired back after Ronnie 2K appeared on ESPN.

As you can see in the Instagram reply down below, Klay wrote “Y’all really interviewed this clown? I thought NBA on ESPN meant coverage of some of the best athletes in the world? Do better ESPN.”

Klay Thompson really hates Ronnie 2K 😅 pic.twitter.com/7Qm4LB9qjd — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) October 17, 2022

Harsh words from Thompson who is clearly sensitive about his talents. NBA players are out here treating Ronnie 2K like he’s Anthony Fantano giving an artist a Light to Decent 3.

With the season about to start, surely Klay has better things to worry about.