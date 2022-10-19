Over the past month or so, Klay Thompson has had beef with Ronnie 2K. For those who don’t know, Ronnie is the promoter behind the NBA 2K video games. Whenever a player is hit with a specific rating, players tend to blame Ronnie, which makes sense given the fact that he’s the face of the game.

That being said, Klay got into uncomfortable territory recently when Thompson called Ronnie a clown for being interviewed on ESPN. Thompson is mad that he was rated as an 88 overall three-point shooter, and his frustration got the best of him on social media.

Klay Thompson really hates Ronnie 2K 😅 pic.twitter.com/7Qm4LB9qjd — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) October 17, 2022

Klay was called corny for his insults, especially since he is an NBA player who should have way better things to do. In the end, Thompson seemed to agree, as he took to Instagram with an apology for his hurtful comments.

“I would like to apologize to Ronnie 2K,” Thompson wrote. I was in my feelings about a fictitious rating and I took out my anger on him by trolling in the comments. Cyber-bullying is super lame and loser behavior and for that I am sorry bro.”

Image via Instagram

