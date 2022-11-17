Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are an iconic NBA duo. Together, they form the splash brothers. Of course, these two are some of the most prolific shooters the NBA has ever seen. They have won four NBA titles together, and they have an opportunity to win more.

Steph Curry Forced To Carry

Unfortunately, Thompson and many other Warriors players have been pedestrian to start the season. This has forced Curry to carry the team on his back. For instance, he scored 50 points on Wednesday night but still lost.

According to ClutchPoints, Curry had some good advice for his teammate following another bad performance. Simply put, Curry wants to see Klay slow things down, and let things flow naturally.

Curry’s Advice

“Just let the game come to you, have a little bit of patience and trust in how we play as a team in creating good shots,” Curry said. “[Klay’s] presence out there changes the game just with his two feet on the floor ’cause he requires a lot of attention no matter what the numbers look like so it’s gonna come. Just trust.”

Steph Curry also touched on Klay’s playing style. Curry admits that Klay takes a lot of bold shots and that majority of the time, most players wouldn’t even attempt them. As a result, Curry knows that Thompson is susceptible to poor stars. Regardless, Curry has belief in his teammate.

“It’s a tough balance of trusting him to do exactly what he is capable of doing, you know, being himself,” Curry said. “Klay Thompson’s shots have always been ones that you wouldn’t tell anybody else to really take because of his skill set and the work that he puts in. He’s had slow starts before this season but the biggest thing [is] … ‘You got to let the game come to you.'”

This is going to be a long process for the Warriors, and it should be interesting to see if these slumps really do come to an end. Stay tuned to HNHH, for more news from around the basketball world.

