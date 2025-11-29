Max B Performs Jim Jones Diss Track And Draws Split Reactions

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1423 Views
Max B Performs Jim Jones Diss Track Hip Hop News
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 16: Max B attends Max B Welcome Home Salsa Con Fuego Celebration on November 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty Images)
Although Max B did perform his Jim Jones diss track "We Sip Grand Cru," neither artist has really confirmed they're still beefing right now.

Max B has had one heck of a time since being released from prison, but there are some loose ends from his career that he still hasn't tied up. One of the biggest narratives in this regard is his beef with Jim Jones. Although neither artist has really spoken out about it since Max's release, it seems like things might get more tense now.

During a recent performance, Biggaveli performed the "We Sip Grand Cru" track, which features French Montana and includes some disses towards Capo. "Jimmy mad that Chrissy touched it in Miami," he rapped on the cut, as caught by Traps N Trunks on Twitter. We haven't seen a reaction from the Dipset member at press time, but it's possible that he will react in some way, shape, or form.

What's more is that Max B's dropping more new music soon, which has fans on both sides wondering if he will address the feud either directly or indirectly. In any case, this still isn't a clear rift.

On the other hand, if either artist does speak out against the other, then things will change. For now, everyone's assuming that things are as tense as they were back in the day. As you can see in social media's response to this development, some are celebrating whereas others are criticizing this move.

Max B's Beef With Jim Jones

However, Max B spoke about squashing the Jim Jones beef before his prison release. "Listen, Jim said a bunch of hard s**t about me," he expressed. "So, we all say hard s**t about each other, okay? Jim done wished me dead, all type of s**t. It's all good. Listen, man. It's love, man. I want to start over. I'm a new man. I'm a married man. I got four kids. Like, I'm on a whole different time right now, my n***a. I'm out here to get my money and ride out the sunset with this s**t. It's in there for me, though. I'm going tell you that. So that's the goal. At the end of the day, we all grow. We overcome, man. We all got responsibilities. It's time to elevate. Time to build. You know what I'm saying? It's time to get ready to pass this s**t down to the young man, the young man's world."

Jim Jones and Max B's beef stems from the latter signing to the former's ByrdGang and developing financial conflicts and differences of opinion. They parted ways in 2008 and engaged in a nasty feud ever since. We'll see if things escalate or if they cool down. After all, maybe Max just wanted to perform one of his biggest hits despite the lyrical content.

