While many rappers shun away from sitting down with outlets, Jim Jones is regularly on the interview circuit. The Rap icon doesn’t have a problem chatting about his decades-long career with publications. Still, he will also shut down questions that can cause controversy—including his tension with other rappers.

Jones’s purported beef with Max B has been well-documented over the years, and he has often addressed the strenuous relationship. However, when he caught up with DJUTV, Jones wasn’t having it when Max B was introduced into the conversation.

“I don’t talk about dead people, and I don’t talk about people locked up,” Jones stated. “If I say some sh*t, I wanna be able to say it to your face if I have to.”

“That was one thing I always made it a point to do, so just keep that in mind for the next time you speak to a real n*gga and talk about dead people or somebody that’s locked up.”

Jones was told that in Chicago, where the interviewer is from, fans are curious about the long-standing beef. Still, the rapper was unmoved.

French Montana explains why Jim Jones & Max B had issues on My Expert Opinion pic.twitter.com/jJFFbD2ooe — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) January 14, 2023

“I know how it go in Chicago, I know how they speak on they opps, I know the whole thing and sh*t like that,” the Harlem emcee said. “But where I’m from, I come from a different time. I come from real hustlers and sh*t like that. N*ggas that really got money and really was in the street.”

Further, Jones added he aligns with a “certain code.”

“You talking about a dead person holds no merit to me,” he also shared. “If that’s your opp, you already won, you not here no more, no matter what were the circumstances.”

Check out Jim Jones’s interview above.