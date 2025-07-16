Max B Reveals He’s Ready To Squash Jim Jones Beef Before Prison Release

Max B Ready To Squash Jim Jones Beef Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 24: Rapper Jim Jones attends Sexyy Red 4 President Tour Official After Party at Opium Atlanta on August 24, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)
According to Max B, his time in prison has reshaped his outlook on a lot of things, including his feud with Jim Jones.

Max B has a history of feuding with Jim Jones, but according to him, he's ready to put that all in the past. Recently, the performer calling into Drink Champs from Northern State Prison in New Jersey to provide his supporters with an update on how life is going for him amid his sentence. He revealed that being behind bars has reshaped his outlook in some ways, and forced him to look at his beef with Jones in a new light.

"Listen, Jim said a bunch of hard sh*t about me. So, we all say hard sh*t about each other, okay?" he said, per Complex. "Jim done wished me dead, all type of sh*t. It's all good. Listen, man. It's love, man. I want to start over. I'm a new man. I'm a married man. I got four kids."

"Like, I'm on a whole different time right now, my n***a I'm out here to get my money and ride out the sunset with this sh*t," he continued. "It's in there for me, though. I'm going tell you that. So that's the goal."

Max B Release Date

Max B went on to clarify that he doesn't regret any of the differences he had with Jones in the past, as in his eyes, it was simply part of his journey. He added that he believes there's always room to grow, even if one has made mistakes.

"At the end of the day, we all grow," he explained. "We overcome, man. We all got responsibilities. It's time to elevate. Time to build. You know what I'm saying? It's time to get ready to pass this sh*t down to the young man, the young man's world."

Max B is scheduled to be released from prison on November 9 of this year. In 2009, he was sentenced to 75 years in prison for alleged felony murder, armed robbery, and more. His sentence was later reduced to 20 years after he accepted a plea deal.

