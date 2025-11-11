It's only been a couple of days since Max B got out of prison after spending over 15 years behind bars, but he's already making the most of his newfound freedom. Yesterday (November 10), he enjoyed a private dinner with his longtime partner and other loved ones, where he decided to pop the big question. Of course, she said yes, making for a sweet moment shared by Akademiks on Instagram.

Reportedly, Max B and his now-fiancée are technically already married, as they decided to take their relationship to the next level earlier this year during his prison stay. This latest proposal was merely a gesture to share the excitement with their friends and family.

Needless to say, fans couldn't be happier for Max B and his loved ones, as this marks just one of many major milestones to come following his legal woes.

Max B & Jim Jones Beef

Max B's engagement isn't all he's making headlines for these days, either. After his release, several suspicious social media accounts presumed to be bots began trying to reignite his feud with his years-long foe Jim Jones. For the time being, it's unclear who is behind these bots, but Max expressed interest in squashing his beef with the Bronx rapper while calling into the Drink Champs podcast over the summer.

"Listen, Jim said a bunch of hard sh*t about me. So, we all say hard sh*t about each other, okay?" he said at the time. "Jim done wished me dead, all type of sh*t. It's all good. Listen, man. It's love, man. I want to start over. I'm a new man. I'm a married man. I got four kids."