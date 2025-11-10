50 Cent Uses Max B's Return From Prison To Troll Jim Jones

50 Cent took aim at Jim Jones on Instagram on Monday morning while reacting to the news that Max B is officially a free man. Sharing a screenshot from the 1998 film, Belly, 50 wrote: [Ninja emoji] said Max home it’s packed in Harbor, jimmy about to drop a dime on these [ninja emoji] LOL." He also included a video of Max B on FaceTime.

Fans shared plenty of laughs in response to 50's antics in the comments section. "Max B's humor is on another level too, straight-up comedian," one user wrote. Another added with laughing emojis: "He said what we all thinking." One more suggested the two get in the studio together. "My 2 favourite artists of all time @maxb140 & @50cent they need a track together," they wrote.

Why Are 50 Cent & Jim Jones Beefing?

50 Cent and Jim Jones have been taking jabs at one another online for several months. The drama originally began when Jones took issue with comments 50 and Cam'ron made about him during an interview, earlier this year. More recently, 50 jokingly trolled Tony Yayo for not responding to Jones dissing him during an interview with Memphis Bleek on Artist 2 Artist.

"I been doing some soul searching," 50 said to Yayo in a video on social media. "And, I think I want out the group, okay? He just wears G-Unit on his hat. Taking too long to respond to Jimmy. Put it in the comments section."

As for Max B, he finally got out of prison over the weekend, after having served more than 15 years behind bars. He was originally sentenced to 75 years in prison on conspiracy charges for armed robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault, and felony murder, back in 2009, but took a 20-year plea bargain for aggravated manslaughter in 2016. He joined French Montana at the New York Jets' game against the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.