50 Cent Reacts To Vivica A Fox’s Shady Dating Advice

The Curtis ‚Äú50 Cent‚Äù Jackson press conference in front of Government Plaza for G-Unit Studios in Shreveport Thursday afternoon, April 18, 2024. Henrietta Wildsmith / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
During an appearance at the Ultimate Women's Expo in New Jersey this weekend, Vivica A Fox shared some unfiltered words of wisdom with fans.

During an appearance at the Ultimate Women's Expo in New Jersey over the weekend, Vivica A Fox provided the audience with some words of advice, and threw some serious shade at one of her exes in the process.

“Don't date 50 Cent, don’t date no damn rappers,” she declared with a laugh. “Just so you know, it took me years to be able to laugh about it. I had to learn to laugh not to cry no more, but I did it.”

As expected, it didn't take long for 50 Cent to issue a response. Yesterday (November 10), he took to Instagram to share an AI-generated image of himself holding red and blue pills. “Either way I’m a have that ass in the matrix,” he wrote in the caption. "You know I love me some you girl, but Damn it’s been 22 years Vivica.”

Fif and Fox were first linked romantically back in 2003, after he gave her a flirtatious compliment at the BET Awards. “I’m just happy to be present with all of these beautiful people in here," he said at the time. "I want to thank Vivica Fox for wearing that dress too."

50 Cent & Vivica A Fox

He reflected on the moment in a social media post last March. "I look back 👀at some of the sh*t that I did 🤨I gotta learn to shut the fvck up," he captioned a clip of it. "Look at that look at end that’s trouble."

At the time of writing, Fox has not publicly addressed Fif's latest post.

She's not the only one he's trolled in recent days, however. Earlier this week, Max B was released from prison after spending 16 years behind bars. Fif took the opportunity to taunt their longtime foe, Jim Jones. "[Ninja emoji] said Max home it’s packed in Harbor, jimmy about to drop a dime on these [ninja emoji] LOL," he wrote on Instagram.

