50 Cent Reacts To Vivica A Fox’s Shady Dating Advice

During an appearance at the Ultimate Women's Expo in New Jersey over the weekend, Vivica A Fox provided the audience with some words of advice, and threw some serious shade at one of her exes in the process.

“Don't date 50 Cent, don’t date no damn rappers,” she declared with a laugh. “Just so you know, it took me years to be able to laugh about it. I had to learn to laugh not to cry no more, but I did it.”

As expected, it didn't take long for 50 Cent to issue a response. Yesterday (November 10), he took to Instagram to share an AI-generated image of himself holding red and blue pills. “Either way I’m a have that ass in the matrix,” he wrote in the caption. "You know I love me some you girl, but Damn it’s been 22 years Vivica.”

Fif and Fox were first linked romantically back in 2003, after he gave her a flirtatious compliment at the BET Awards. “I’m just happy to be present with all of these beautiful people in here," he said at the time. "I want to thank Vivica Fox for wearing that dress too."

50 Cent & Vivica A Fox

He reflected on the moment in a social media post last March. "I look back 👀at some of the sh*t that I did 🤨I gotta learn to shut the fvck up," he captioned a clip of it. "Look at that look at end that’s trouble."

At the time of writing, Fox has not publicly addressed Fif's latest post.