50 Cent Details "F*cked Up" Airport Experience As Government Shutdown Continues

BY Cole Blake 673 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Shreveport Times/The Times
The Humor &amp; Harmony Weekend: 50 Cent &amp; Friends Concert at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium in Downtown Shreveport Saturday evening, August 10, 2024. © Henrietta Wildsmith/The Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tons of flights are being canceled and delayed across the U.S. as the government shutdown drags into its second month.

50 Cent issued a warning about the current air travel drama in the United States for his followers on social media, Sunday. Despite flying private, 50 says he still dealt with tons of drama while trying to take off from one airport that was experiencing flight cancellations and delays. Americans have had trouble flying as the government shutdown continues to plague airports.

“They just said that they not even letting the jets go," 50 said in one video on Instagram, as caught by AllHipHop. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he added in another post: “Man the airport is f*cked up. Forget about traveling right now! Unless you driving all roads lead to Shreveport." Along with the statement, he shared clips of the chaotic scene at the airport. "You can't try to fly regular," he added at the end of the video.

Read More: 50 Cent Uses Max B's Return From Prison To Troll Jim Jones

Why Are Flights Being Canceled?

Chaos has been ensuing at airports across the country as the government shutdown continues to drag on in the United States. According to NBC News, over 7,200 flights have been delayed and 2,200 canceled as of Sunday. The shutdown has resulted in a shortage of air traffic controllers, who have entered their second month without pay.

To help mitigate the situation, the Federal Aviation Administration announced a 10% reduction in flights at several "high traffic" locations. “This is about where’s the pressure and how do we alleviate the pressure," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said last week.

Speaking about the situation with Fox News on Thursday, he warned of further disruptions. "So I think you’re going to have more significant disruptions in the airspace, and as we come into Thanksgiving if we are still in the shutdown posture, it’s going to be rough out there, really rough and we’ll mitigate the safety side," he said. "But, will you fly on time? Will your flight actually go? That is yet to be seen, but there will be more disruption."

Read More: 50 Cent Trolls Diddy Over Reported Claims That Trump Will Pardon Him

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 80.0K
2024 Dreamville Music Festival Music 50 Cent Has Jokes For Jim Jones After His Airport Brawl: "Stop Thinking Sh*t Sweet!" 6.7K
kanye-west-bianca-censori-shanghai-hip-hop-news Music Kanye West And Bianca Censori Spotted At LAX Ahead Of Shanghai Concert 2.0K
Dr. Dre Honored With Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame Music 50 Cent Says Diddy Is Finished, Trolls Him With Bizarre Donald Trump Deepfake 4.1K
Comments 1