50 Cent issued a warning about the current air travel drama in the United States for his followers on social media, Sunday. Despite flying private, 50 says he still dealt with tons of drama while trying to take off from one airport that was experiencing flight cancellations and delays. Americans have had trouble flying as the government shutdown continues to plague airports.

“They just said that they not even letting the jets go," 50 said in one video on Instagram, as caught by AllHipHop. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he added in another post: “Man the airport is f*cked up. Forget about traveling right now! Unless you driving all roads lead to Shreveport." Along with the statement, he shared clips of the chaotic scene at the airport. "You can't try to fly regular," he added at the end of the video.

Why Are Flights Being Canceled?

Chaos has been ensuing at airports across the country as the government shutdown continues to drag on in the United States. According to NBC News, over 7,200 flights have been delayed and 2,200 canceled as of Sunday. The shutdown has resulted in a shortage of air traffic controllers, who have entered their second month without pay.

To help mitigate the situation, the Federal Aviation Administration announced a 10% reduction in flights at several "high traffic" locations. “This is about where’s the pressure and how do we alleviate the pressure," Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said last week.

Speaking about the situation with Fox News on Thursday, he warned of further disruptions. "So I think you’re going to have more significant disruptions in the airspace, and as we come into Thanksgiving if we are still in the shutdown posture, it’s going to be rough out there, really rough and we’ll mitigate the safety side," he said. "But, will you fly on time? Will your flight actually go? That is yet to be seen, but there will be more disruption."