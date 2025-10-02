Ghostface Killah Postpones “Supreme Clientele Sessions” Tour Due To Government Shutdown

BY Caroline Fisher 200 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Ghostface Killah Postpones Tour Hip Hop News
SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 21: Ghostface Killah of Wu-Tang Clan performs on stage at Pechanga Arena on June 21, 2025 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)
According to Ghostface Killah, new tour dates will be announced very soon, and "the wait will be worth it."

This August, Ghostface Killah finally unveiled the highly anticipated sequel to his 2000 sophomore album Supreme Clientele, Supreme Clientele 2. The project boasts features from NasStyles P, Dave Chappelle, Conway the Machine, M.O.P., and more. His fellow Wu-Tang Clan icons Raekwon, GZA, and Method Man also make appearances.

In support of the new project, Ghostface Killah was set to go on tour starting this month. Unfortunately, however, plans have changed. Last night, he took to Instagram to announce that the tour has been postponed. According to him, the decision was made due to the United States government shutdown.

"Peace family," the post begins. "I gotta let y’all know — because of this government shutdown, we’re postponing the upcoming Supreme Clientele Sessions. This one hurts me, because I was looking forward to building with y’all face-to-face — sharing the stories, the laughs, the jewels. But I also know everybody’s feeling the weight of what’s going on right now."

Read More: What Happened To ILoveMakonnen?

Ghostface Killah Son

"I don’t ever want to give you a halfway experience. When we do these Sessions, it gotta be right — the energy, the vibe, the connection," he continues. "If you already got your tickets, hold on to them. They’ll be honored for the new dates we announce real soon. Love and respect always for rocking with me. Y’all are more than fans — y’all are family. Stay strong, stay safe, and know I got you. The wait will be worth it."

News of the tour postponement comes just a few days after Ghostface Killah's son Infinite Coles opened up about their strained relationship during an interview with Daily Mail. He alleged that his sexuality as a gay man has led to neglect from his father, though he is still close with his uncle RZA.

"You get older and become yourself, then people either distance themselves or love you for you," he explained. "As I got older, my dad’s seen some things in me that he didn’t like, and he just distanced himself."

Read More: Ghostface Killah's Son Infinite Coles Elaborates On Their Rocky Relationship

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 76.5K
Ghostface Killah Son Infinite Coles Relationship Hip Hop News Music Ghostface Killah's Son Infinite Coles Elaborates On Their Rocky Relationship 1120
Ghostface Killah "Supreme Clientele 2" Release Date Hip Hop News Music Ghostface Killah Reveals New “Supreme Clientele 2” Release Date After Dropping Lead Single 1179
Ghostface Killah "Supreme Clientele 2" Tracklist Hip Hop News Music Ghostface Killah’s Star-Studded “Supreme Clientele 2” Tracklist Unveiled 21.2K
Comments 0