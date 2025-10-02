This August, Ghostface Killah finally unveiled the highly anticipated sequel to his 2000 sophomore album Supreme Clientele, Supreme Clientele 2. The project boasts features from Nas, Styles P, Dave Chappelle, Conway the Machine, M.O.P., and more. His fellow Wu-Tang Clan icons Raekwon, GZA, and Method Man also make appearances.

In support of the new project, Ghostface Killah was set to go on tour starting this month. Unfortunately, however, plans have changed. Last night, he took to Instagram to announce that the tour has been postponed. According to him, the decision was made due to the United States government shutdown.

"Peace family," the post begins. "I gotta let y’all know — because of this government shutdown, we’re postponing the upcoming Supreme Clientele Sessions. This one hurts me, because I was looking forward to building with y’all face-to-face — sharing the stories, the laughs, the jewels. But I also know everybody’s feeling the weight of what’s going on right now."

Ghostface Killah Son

"I don’t ever want to give you a halfway experience. When we do these Sessions, it gotta be right — the energy, the vibe, the connection," he continues. "If you already got your tickets, hold on to them. They’ll be honored for the new dates we announce real soon. Love and respect always for rocking with me. Y’all are more than fans — y’all are family. Stay strong, stay safe, and know I got you. The wait will be worth it."

News of the tour postponement comes just a few days after Ghostface Killah's son Infinite Coles opened up about their strained relationship during an interview with Daily Mail. He alleged that his sexuality as a gay man has led to neglect from his father, though he is still close with his uncle RZA.