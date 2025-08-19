Ghostface Killah’s Star-Studded “Supreme Clientele 2” Tracklist Unveiled

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - JUNE 01: Ghostface Killah performs during the 2024 Roots Picnic at The Mann on June 01, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Taylor Hill/Getty Images for Live Nation Urban)
"Supreme Clientele 2," the sequel to Ghostface Killah's 2000 sophomore album, is slated for release on August 22.

Over 20 years ago, Ghostface Killah dropped his 2000 sophomore album, Supreme Clientele. Now, the highly anticipated sequel is just around the corner. Supreme Clientele 2 was originally slated for release back in June. It saw some delays, however, and fans can now expect to hear it on August 22.

The star-studded tracklist was recently unveiled in an image included in the vinyl pre-order listing on Mass Appeal's website. Needless to say, supporters are more eager than ever for the release.

Nas, Styles P, Dave Chappelle, Conway the Machine, M.O.P. and many more are set to make appearances on the album. Of course, Ghostface's fellow Wu-Tang Clan icons Raekwon, GZA, and Method Man are also featured.

Ghostface Killah of Wu-Tang Clan performs Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, during the N.Y. State of Mind tour at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville. Max Gersh / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Supreme Clientele was a frame of mind and era in time. You could never duplicate that feeling, but you can tap back in,” Ghostface Killah said of of the upcoming project in a statement. “We dug in the files from years ago and pulled together a Clientele that is Supreme! Get ready: Supreme Clientele 2 is now.”

Ghostface Killah previewed what's to come on his upcoming album with its lead single last month, "Rap Kingpin." The song's beat flips Eric B. & Rakim’s “My Melody” and “Mighty Healthy.” Last week, he dropped another song from the new LP, "Metaphysics."

Supreme Clientele 2 Tracklist:

  1. Intro by Redman
  2. Ironman
  3. Sample 420 (feat. M.O.P.)
  4. Curtis May (feat. Styles P & Conway the Machine)
  5. 4th Disciple
  6. Windows
  7. PAUSE (Skit)
  8. Georgy Porgy
  9. Force MDs (Skit) [feat. Ty Boogie]
  10. BREAK BEATS
  11. BEAT BOX (feat. Ty Boogie & Aisha Hall)
  12. Rap Kingpin
  13. Sale of the Century (Skit)
  14. The Trial (feat, Raekwon, GZA, Method Man, Reek Da Villain & PILLS)
  15. Love Me Anymore (feat. Nas)
  16. Soul Thang (feat. Driz, Nems, ICE, Supreme-Intelligence, Sun God, PILLS & Reek Da Villain)
  17. Metaphysics
  18. Candyland
  19. Lenny Green (Skit)
  20. The Zoom
  21. *You Ma Friend (feat. Method Man)
  22. Knuckles (Skit)

