"Supreme Clientele 2," the sequel to Ghostface Killah's 2000 sophomore album, is slated for release on August 22.

"Supreme Clientele was a frame of mind and era in time. You could never duplicate that feeling, but you can tap back in,” Ghostface Killah said of of the upcoming project in a statement. “We dug in the files from years ago and pulled together a Clientele that is Supreme! Get ready: Supreme Clientele 2 is now.”

Over 20 years ago, Ghostface Killah dropped his 2000 sophomore album, Supreme Clientele. Now, the highly anticipated sequel is just around the corner. Supreme Clientele 2 was originally slated for release back in June. It saw some delays, however, and fans can now expect to hear it on August 22.

