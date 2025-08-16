ASAP Rocky Connects With Ghostface Killah & Nas Amid Album Hype

"Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 11: A$AP Rocky attends "Highest 2 Lowest" New York Premiere at Brooklyn Academy of Music on August 11, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/FilmMagic)
With ASAP Rocky, Nas, and Ghostface Killah all having albums on deck, this linkup has us excited that collaborations were spoken about.

Three East Coast rap legends were all spotted together at a Supreme store in West Hollywood. Those three icons we are talking about are Nas, Ghostface Killah, and ASAP Rocky. NFR Podcast caught the clip of the ASAP Mob member and Wu-Tang MC dapping each other up and hugging it out.

There's no audio with the video, but just by their body language and smiles alone, it seems like they were happy to see each other. The second post shows Rocky, Tony Starks, and Nasir Jones posing for the cameras together showing the New York unity.

However, this cool moment was dismissed by fans in the comments amid the DON'T BE DUMB album frustrations. "Keep the album twin🤞🥀" one person writes. Another goes, "This wouldve been huge last year when Rocky announced his album, where’s that project btw?" "Rocky doing everything but making an Album," says one more.

To one's surprise, we still don't know much of anything about his fourth studio album. The project has remained in limbo for the last couple of years, despite him being a bit more active. On July 4, we got another potential taste with "pray4dagang" featuring KayCyy, for example.

ASAP Rocky Highest 2 Lowest

But with another baby on the way and his recent acquittal, there's been a lot going in Rocky's life. Of course, we don't expect anyone to really pay that any mind. It's been seven years since TESTING, and fans are running out of patience. All we can do is hope that it's still coming.

Also potentially putting DON'T BE DUMB on the backburner is his blossoming acting career. ASAP Rocky's movie with Denzel Washington and Ice Spice, Highest 2 Lowest, is nearing its theatrical release. The crime thriller, directed by Spike Lee, hits big screens on August 22. It will then see a premiere on Apple TV+ on September 5.

For those curious, Highest 2 Lowest is a modern twist on Akira Kurosawa's 1963 film High and Low. The story revolves a big shot music mogul (Denzel Washington) who finds himself stuck with a life-or-death moral dilemma after becoming a target of a ransom.

Rocky contributed two songs to the soundtrack, "Trunks" and "Both Eyes Closed," which dropped on August 15.

