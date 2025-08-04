Osheaga is one of Montreal's most beloved music festivals, and for good reason. Every single year, the festival brings forth a diverse range of artists in a plethora of genres. Rock, alternative, pop, electronic, and hip-hop are just some of the stylings that you will find on the lineup in any given year. Overall, the rap selections have always been strong, and 2025 was no different. With that in mind, we are bringing you the Top 5 hip-hop sets of Osheaga 2025.

5. BigXThaPlug

Image via Thomas Egan

Coming out of Texas, BigXThaPlug has always been a fan-favorite. You can't help but root for the guy, as he has an immaculate vibe, and an infectious energy. That said, it should come as no surprise that BigXThaPlug had one of the most popping sets of the entire weekend. Fans rushed to his stage to get a glimpse of his energy, and there is no doubt that he was a great start to the festivities. If you haven't seen him yet, hopefully his Osheaga set motivates you to go see him soon.

Image via Thomas Egan

Smino was another phenomenal set at Osheaga. The artist is known for energy and just bringing a vibe to the crowd. That is exactly what the fans got and then some. If you are a Smino fan, then this set was certainly one of the highlights of the entire weekend. Montrealers love their hip-hop, and the artist was certainly greeted to a crowd that knew what they were talking about. We can't wait to have him back.

3. Bktherula

Image via Thomas Egan

Bktherula has always been known for her energy, and once again, she brought that to Osheaga this past weekend. In fact, her set was such a hit that North West was seen in the VIP section, vibing out to the festivities. When it comes to Bktherula's music, she has a lot of variation in her songs, which lends itself well to a festival environment. For years now, the artist has been a darling of the festival circuit, and the fans in Osheaga got a front row seat to all of it. If you love underground rap, then Bktherula's set was must-see.

2. Doechii

Image via Thomas Egan

What more can be said about Doechii? Overall, she has become a superstar over these past couple of years, and it is easy to see why. She is an incredible performer, and she has the hits to back it up. That said, the artist was one of the biggest draws of Osheaga this past weekend, and her set was filled with fans who knew every single word. The artist did not disappoint, as she gave fans a set list to remember.

Doechii is supposedly set to drop her debut album this year, and if that happens, then her superstardom will only increase further. Having said that, we could certainly see Doechii headlining the Osheaga festival in a few years from now. She has the performing chops to do it, and she is more than deserving of such an honor.

1. Tyler The Creator

Just a couple of weeks ago, Tyler, the Creator was in Montreal for his Chromakopia Tour show. However, on Saturday night, he returned to the city for an encore of sorts. This time around, Osheaga was used as a playground for his new album, Don't Tap The Glass. Overall, this is one of his most polarizing projects yet, although it's clear that the festival environment was the perfect place to show off this album.