Rihanna and A$AP Rocky could be leaning toward another bold baby name, according to a new study from VegasInsider.

The betting site, known for tracking celebrity trends, has named “Rebel” as the top contender for the couple’s potential third child. With odds set at -120 and a 54.5 percent implied probability, the name leads a list of contenders that follow the couple’s clear preference for distinctive “R” names.

Using a predictive algorithm and data pulled from Genius, researchers analyzed thousands of lyrics from both artists. The study identified names that matched their lyrical habits, cultural references, and naming history. “Rebel” surfaced not only as a lyrical favorite but as a name that matches the artists' shared creative spirit—fierce, expressive, and rooted in music.

Rihanna and Rocky’s first two sons, RZA and Riot, already reflect that pattern. RZA honors the legendary Wu-Tang Clan producer, while Riot nods to resistance and rhythmic urgency.“Rebel,” with its frequent appearance in their lyrics and symbolic tone, seems like a natural extension of their family’s growing legacy.

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky’s Third Baby Name

Trailing just behind Rebel is Rogue, with +105 odds and a 48.8 percent probability. Royal comes in at +220, followed by Rayne at +600, and Ryder at +800. Though all share the initial “R,” few match the cultural charge or sonic symmetry of Rebel.

A VegasInsider spokesperson said the odds were informed by more than lyrical data. “Rihanna and A$AP Rocky haven’t chosen subtle names so far,” the rep said. “They lean toward short, bold names with meaning. ‘Rebel’ fits—both musically and emotionally.”

The couple hasn’t confirmed any plans for a third child. Still, the speculation has taken hold online, where fans and oddsmakers continue to anticipate the next move from one of pop culture’s most carefully curated families.

Known for redefining beauty, sound, and style, Rihanna and Rocky have expanded their influence to how celebrity parenthood is presented and portrayed. If Rebel becomes the next name in the Fenty-Mayers legacy, it would mark another statement—one built on defiance, rhythm, and identity.