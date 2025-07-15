Rihanna Explains How Her Late Father Influenced Her Own Parenting

Rihanna reflected on the passing of her father, Ronald Fenty, while speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the recent Smurfs premiere. In doing so, she explained the role his parenting played in influencing the way she handles her own children with ASAP Rocky.

The conversation began with a reporter asking whether her children got a chance to meet Ronald before his passing. "I've always wanted that and I've always dreamed about what type of grandfather he would be to them because of the favorite parts of my dad. I think it prepared me for having two boys. The adventurous side of me, the outside side of me, the daredevil. It's how I want to raise them. I want them to be outside and be in nature. No tablet babies," she said.

When asked whether inspired all of that, she added: "Oh, for sure. That was the funnest part of my life, running around outside, barefoot, free. You don't get to do that anymore."

After The Shade Room posted the exchange on Instagram, fans in the comments section were loving how Rihanna handled the question. "She is so strong. I would have been in full blown tears!" one fan wrote. Another added: "No tablet barefoot and free! Best childhood memories!" One more user noted: "Notice she never actually responded to the direct question. [laughing emojis] RIH very strategic."

Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Pregnancy

Ronald Fenty died at the age of 71 on May 30th at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. According to TMZ, his death certificate reported that he suffered from acute respiratory failure, pancreatic cancer and aspiration pneumonia. Secondary causes of his death included acute renal failure and acute tubular necrosis.