- RelationshipsRihanna & A$AP Rocky's Son Has Had "A Few Names," Her Father Ronald Fenty RevealsThe musical couple introduced their little boy to the world in December, though his moniker still remains unknown.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureRihanna’s Dad Reveals Singer Wants To Have 3 Children, Is Hoping For A GranddaughterRonald Fenty is "totally confident" his daughter and A$AP Rocky "will be great parents."By Hayley Hynes
- MusicRihanna Drops Lawsuit Against Father Ronald Fenty: ReportThe singer reportedly sued her father after he reportedly booked gigs for her to the tune of $15mil. By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureRihanna's Lawsuit Against Her Dad Will Have To WaitRihanna's lawsuit against her father for trying to profit off her name has been delayed due to the pandemic.By Alex Zidel
- GossipRihanna Never Sent Her Dad A Ventilator For COVID-19, Rep SaysRihanna's father claimed that she sent him a ventilator after he "feared he'd die" of coronavirus but her spokesperson denies this. By Aron A.
- RandomRihanna Sent Father Ronald Fenty A Ventilator After He Contracted COVID-19Rihanna and her father may have had a rocky relationship, but when Ronald Fenty came down with COVID-19, she took care of everything he needed.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureRihanna's Lawsuit Against Her Father For Exploiting "Fenty" Name May Be Settled PrivatelyThings could get very messy if they don't settle the matter privatelyBy Lynn S.
- Pop CultureRihanna & Her Father Hug It Out In Barbados After Exploitation LawsuitRihanna & Ronald look to be on good terms. By Chantilly Post
- MusicRihanna's Legal Battle With Father Reveals His Plans To Start Reality Show To Be FamousRonald Fenty claims he started Fenty first. By Chantilly Post
- MusicRihanna's Father Denies Exploiting Her Image In Ongoing Legal Family BattleHe says he has every right to use the name "Fenty" in his business dealings.By Erika Marie
- MusicRihanna's Father Denies Using Her Name For Personal Business GainRonald Fenty denies the allegations. By Chantilly Post
- MusicRihanna's Father Ronald Fenty Sued By Client For Shady Business DealsRihanna reportedly sued her father back in January for this very same reason.By Erika Marie
- MusicRihanna Sues Father For Jacking Fenty Brand Name: ReportRihanna is taking her pops to court.By Aron A.