Rihanna's Father's Cause Of Death Revealed

Rihanna's father, Ronald Fenty, died as a result of cancer, pneumonia and several other illnesses, according to the death certificate obtained by TMZ. He passed away at the age of 71 on May 30th at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. He was surrounded by family.

TMZ notes Ronald specifically suffered from acute respiratory failure, pancreatic cancer and aspiration pneumonia. Secondary causes include acute renal failure and acute tubular necrosis.

Rihanna had a rocky relationship with her father, according to the New York Post. “I repaired my relationship with my dad,” she told Oprah Winfrey back in 2012. “I was so angry at him. I was just angry about a lot of things from my childhood and I couldn’t separate him as a husband from him as a father.”

She added that her father’s addiction issues played a role in there estrangement. “He taught me everything,” she admitted. “And as awful as he was to my mom at times, it didn’t compare to how great he was as a father. And I had to come to terms with that. And I was able to close that gap with him.”

As the years went on, the two eventually were at odds again. In 2019, Rihanna sued her father for allegedly using her name for financial gain, false advertising, false designation of origin and invasion of privacy. The lawsuit alleged that Ronald “used these lies in a fraudulent effort to solicit millions of dollars from unsuspecting third parties in exchange for the false promise that they were authorized to act on Rihanna’s behalf and/or that Rihanna would perform at various locations throughout the world.”

Rihanna Pregnancy

Ronald Fenty's passing comes as Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are gearing up to welcome their third child together. The singer debuted her baby bump at the Met Gala, earlier this year.