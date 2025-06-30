ASAP Rocky Hints At The Gender Of His Third Child With Rihanna

Rumors that Rihanna and ASAP Rocky were expecting a third child were circulating for months before they confirmed the exciting news this March, and now, fans are clamoring for more information about the baby to be. Fortunately, it looks like the rapper just dropped what could be a major hint during an interview with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of Smurfs in Brussels. When asked if the child is “the girl [he’s] been waiting for,” he smiled, telling the outlet “It is man, it is."

He then held up a Smurfette plushie, suggesting that was the girl he'd actually been referring to. “Right here, right here!" he said with a laugh, per Billboard.

When asked about becoming a father of three, he couldn't hold back his excitement. “We’re gonna be like the Wayans Family," he declared. "Love is beautiful, and it’s just spreading it.”

When Is Rihanna Due?

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna depart the "Highest 2 Lowest" red carpet at the 78th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Sylvain Lefevre/Getty Images)

This isn't the first big clue Rocky has dropped about their unborn child either. During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers in May, he was asked about their little one's name. "Your first two kids have ‘R’ names, obviously you and Rihanna have ‘R’ names," Meyers noted at the time. "Is this a lock that the third will have an ‘R’ name, do you think?"

"For sure," he said simply. On the red carpet for the Smurfs premiere, Rihanna confirmed this. “It’s always going to be an R name. That’s the one thing me and Rocky don’t fight over," she joked. When it came to the baby's gender, her lips were sealed.