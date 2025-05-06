ASAP Rocky Shares Why He & Rihanna Decided To Announce Third Pregnancy

BY Zachary Horvath 184 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Inside
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: (Exclusive Coverage) Met Gala Co-Chair A$AP Rocky and Rihanna attend the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG25/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
It had been speculated for a little bit now that Rihanna and ASAP Rocky were expecting another little monster, so it made sense to come clean.

There may have been a lot of attention-grabbing looks at the Met Gala this year, but ASAP Rocky and Rihanna kind of stole the show. If you haven't heard already, the rapper and singer are now in the midst of a third pregnancy together. The power couple dropped the bombshell early into the evening yesterday (May 5) thanks to RiRi's tight outfit proudly displaying a baby bump.

However, it's admittedly difficult to call it shocking news as many folks online have been anticipating what they felt was obvious. For example, there were reports of Rihanna supporting Rocky during his Rolling Loud set this year. While there, she was seen wearing a baggier ensemble which drove rumors to no end.

Moreover, there's the fact that the Barbadian businesswoman has been very open to expanding her home. "You know what, I hope so," she told ET last June. That question was presumably a result of her not appearing at last year's Met Gala.

But her and ASAP Rocky weren't ducking the cameras and the reporters this year despite the fact that they've known about this. But why not keep it a secret? Well, to be honest, the New York born rapper (and Rihanna) was "tired of" hiding it.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Vs. Drake: Revisiting Rap’s Wildest Night

ASAP Rocky & Rihanna Kids

In an interview with AP captured by Uproxx, Rocky said it just felt good to get that weight off of their chests. "It feels amazing, you know? We were tired of holding that, and it was time to show the people what we was cooking up. I’m glad everybody’s happy for us, because we’re definitely happy."

He was then asked about said fans' happiness and how much it means that so many are rooting for them. "That’s amazing. Honestly, it’s a blessing nonetheless, because you know how some people in other situations at times can be envious of other people, but we’ve been seeing love for the most part. We’re real receptive to that. We appreciate that, you know what I mean? That’s love. Love is love."

Unfortunately, outside of the rumors being confirmed, we don't know anything yet about how far along she is. But what we do know is that their boys, RZA and Riot, are going to have another sibling. Congratulations from the HNHH crew Rihanna and ASAP Rocky!

Read More: Kanye West’s Ugly History Of Publicly Targeting Kim Kardashian

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" - Street Sightings Streetwear Rihanna Brings Bridal Energy In New 2023 Met Gala Photos With A$AP Rocky 758
AWGE - Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2025 Relationships ASAP Rocky & Rihanna Set Couple Goals As Fans Fawn Over Their Matching Tattoos 2.5K
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - October 07, 2023 Relationships ASAP Rocky Reveals What A Rihanna Collab Would Be Like, And It's A Surprise 1334
Rihanna Pregnancy Rumors ASAP Rocky Gossip News Gossip Rihanna Pregnancy Rumors Run Rampant After ASAP Rocky’s Rolling Loud California Set 14.6K