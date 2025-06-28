ASAP Rocky still has fans waiting for his upcoming album Don't Be Dumb, but his boo Rihanna and the rest of their family are always his priority. Fortunately, he mixed in pretty much everything he's up to these days at his AWGE Spring/Summer 2026 menswear runway show at Paris Fashion Week on Friday (June 27).

As caught by Complex, when Rocky was on the runway, RiRi excitedly pointed to him and told their ten-month-old son Riot Rose to "look at Dad!" as he made his way over. Then, the Harlem rapper picked his son up and made his way back, which resulted in a lot of cheers from the audience.

Riot Rose is the brother of three-year-old RZA and the couple's upcoming third child, which they announced before the Met Gala this May. Fans absolutely love keeping up with the family, whether that's obsessing over the couple's killer fits – which is obviously the case for this PFW – or highlighting wholesome moments with the kids.

What's more is that A$AP Rocky also previewed a couple of unreleased tracks during the AWGE show. The more hard-hitting and aggressive trap cut of the two features Thoto, whereas the other is a more woozy and psychedelic cloud of sound.

ASAP Rocky Fashion Show

Fans are very happy for the couple's recent outing, even amid very hard circumstances for the family. Rihanna's father recently passed away following a cancer battle and other illnesses. As their first public appearance since this news, a lot of folks sent her their well-wishes, condolences, admiration, and joy for how she made time for the family. Grieving is never an easy process, and it's a wholly personal one that no one should tell you how to handle.

Elsewhere during A$AP Rocky's AWGE fashion show, Riot Rose seemed to be having a pretty normal time. But of course, when his father walked out, his face lit up in adorable fashion.

We will see what Rocky and Rihanna have coming next, whether that's long-awaited new music, business endeavors, or other media moves. But throughout it all, nothing has made fans happier than to see their family live a happy life... Although R9 would certainly come close.