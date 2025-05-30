Megan Thee Stallion Recounts The Night Of Tory Lanez Shooting

Tory Lanez's legal team claims new evidence proves his innocence in the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case, which he got a conviction for.

Megan Thee Stallion is dealing with a legal whirlwind amid the launch of her swimwear line and other career moves. Tory Lanez is dealing with the same, plus his jail stabbing which he fortunately recovered from. It turns out their saga is not over.

For those unaware, Lanez's legal team recently brought up more evidence and allegations that aim to prove his supposed innocence in the Megan shooting case. He received a conviction and ten-year sentence for this back in late 2022.

Now, as caught by No Jumper on Instagram, a new video surfaced of Megan Thee Stallion addressing the Tory Lanez shooting. She recounted the alleged details of that night, although it's unclear to whom and when.

"[He was] standing on the thing that you can stand on [an SUV step rail]," she alleged. "He has to have one foot inside of the car. And he's, like, shooting over the door. I see it." The Houston femcee claimed she saw Tory holding the gun and shooting it.

36 Hours Later Tory Lanez

"So it's the security guard driving, me in the passenger, Kelsey is behind me, and Tory is behind the driver," Megan Thee Stallion alleged concerning Tory Lanez. "He had to get out of... He had to get over her to even shoot at me. You know how you can, like, stand out of the car, standing over the door? That's how he was shooting. Over the window. In the car, yeah, [but kind of out]."

Again, it's unclear when Meg made these comments, to whom she made them, or what the context of them was. Much like everything emerging about this case right now on both ends, take everything with a grain of salt.

Some of the allegedly new referenced evidence in the Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion case already showed up in court during trial. In fact, some of this shows up in the "36 Hours Later" website Tory's team launched amid this allegation. As such, fans on both sides are still wondering how a court would respond to this and what would actually change from the original deliberation.

All in all, it's a complex case whose media firestorm is not helping clarify in the slightest. We will see how the law comes to its conclusion.

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
