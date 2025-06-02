Streamer Trolls Megan Thee Stallion's Team At Dream Con By Saying "Free Tory Lanez"

Tory Lanez's legal team has reportedly not yet filed their evidence in the Megan Thee Stallion case that they recently flaunted online.

Megan Thee Stallion has a whole lot of extracurricular ventures under her belt, such as an anime series and a tequila. But for every single one of these, there are detractors operating on the basis that the Tory Lanez case invalidates anything they come across from her.

As caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, there was a pop-up at Dream Con in Houston this past weekend which promoted Meg's liquor. A few folks on stream chose to walk up to the pop-up to inquire about it. After the staff explained what they were doing, one woman said "I don't know, it's really free Tory, so I don't know" as she walked away.

The clip below doesn't show any other reactions from folks to the statement, so we can assume nothing really came of it. Nevertheless, it refers to Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion's current battle, which is not in a court of law. It's in a court of public opinion.

The Brampton artist's team claimed earlier this month that they have evidence supposedly proving his alleged innocence in the case of shooting Megan. He received a conviction and ten-year sentence for this in late 2022.

Read More: Megan, Halle, & Cassie Spoke Up — And Got Doubted, Not Defended

36 Hours Later Tory Lanez

Via the "36 Hours Later" website, Tory Lanez's supporters shared court evidence and allegations about this, much of which the jury already deliberated over. His legal team reportedly hasn't filed alleged new evidence in court in his appeal, so it's just in the public eye for now.

However, what this resulted in is a massive group of people re-sparking the doubt against Megan Thee Stallion's story. She addressed the matter online and asked the rapper, his legal team, and his supporters to leave her alone.

This is far from the first public interaction that chooses to bring up Tory Lanez's name against Megan or someone adjacent to her. Sadly for everyone involved, it won't be the last.

Like in the past, this will eventually fall out of the news cycle's focus for better or worse. What really matters is whether or not this will lead to an overturned conviction or if Lanez's sentence stands.

Read More: Milagro Gramz Launches Crowdfunding Campaign Amid Megan Thee Stallion Legal Battle

