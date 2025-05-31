Megan Thee Stallion Teams Up With “Boondocks” Producer Carl Jones For New Anime Series

BY Caroline Fisher 793 Views
Tuesday, July 30, 2024; Atlanta, Ga; Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion performs during a presidential campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at the Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Ga. Richard Burkhart / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Megan Thee Stallion has set expectations for her new anime series high, telling fans they "ain’t never seen an anime like this."

Megan Thee Stallion has a lot on her plate these days, from launching her own swimwear line to promoting her new tequila. Fortunately for fans, however, the femcee doesn't look like she'll be slowing down any time soon. In fact, during her recent appearance at pop culture convention Dream Con in Houston, she announced yet another exciting new endeavor.

According to the "Hiss" performer, she's releasing an anime series on Amazon Prime Video. She didn't share many details of what supporters can expect, but she did set the bar high. "You ain’t never seen an anime like this ever in your life,” Meg declared. She also revealed that she worked alongside Boondocks producer Carl Jones on the project, which does not yet have an official release date.

Needless to say, fans can't wait to see what's to come, and are sounding off in The Shade Room's comments section.

"She stays winning and I love it! 🥰," one of them writes. "KEEP WINNING KEEP THRIVING," another says.

How Long Is Tory Lanez's Sentence?

Meg hasn't been shy about sharing her love for anime with the world. Last year, she even presented at the Anime Awards in Tokyo. Of course, she showed out in an elaborate outfit inspired by Bruno Bucciarati from Jojo Bizarre Adventure's fifth series, Golden Wind. Later that year, she cosplayed as Sailor Moon, wowing her Instagram followers with the the spot-on look.

Obviously, Megan Thee Stallion has plenty going for her these days. Unfortunately, however, there are also some unfortunate parts of her past that continue to follow her. Tory Lanez, for example, was convicted of shooting her in 2022 and was later sentenced to ten years behind bars.

He's continued to fight for his freedom, insisting he's innocent and accusing Meg of lying about the events that unfolded back in 2020. Recently, his team even reportedly launched a website featuring footage from that night in an attempt to support their claims.

