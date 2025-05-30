Megan Thee Stallion Flaunts Her Curves On Miami Swim Week Runway

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 277 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman
Megan Thee Stallion appears at the CMT Awards at the Moody Center on Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Austin, Texas. © Jay Janner / The Austin-American Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Megan Thee Stallion has been having a very turbulent 2025 so far, but she continues to follow her career moves despite the ruckus.

Megan Thee Stallion recently launched her first swimwear line, "Hot Girl Summer," adding to her growing business venture portfolio. Although it's been a rough 2025 for her so far, she still effortlessly struts her stuff and keeps going up as an entrepreneur.

Per Bossip, the Houston femcee walked the runway during Miami Swim Week, showing off a metallic swimsuit and leaving the audience's jaw on the floor. The Thursday (May 29) event showed off all her new pieces with a lot of different models, readying folks for a summer of good vibes and good looks.

"Everyone knows I love being near a pool or a beach, so I finally decided to turn my passion into a business and create my own swimwear brand," Tina Snow reportedly shared in a press release per Just Jared. "It was only right that we kick off Hot Girl Summer with this launch and provide Hotties of all body types with the official Hot Girl uniform. I used to shop at Walmart growing up, so it’s a full circle to have my own line available at Walmart, and I’m so grateful for their support."

Read More: Megan, Halle, & Cassie Spoke Up — And Got Doubted, Not Defended

GloRilla And Megan Thee Stallion Fight

"As the creator of Hot Girl Summer, I curate the vibes of the summer," Megan Thee Stallion shared concerning her career move, speaking with Who What Wear. "I wanted to expand beyond just vibes in a going-out sense, and I wanted to have a uniform for that. [...] I’ve created such a bond with a lot of my Hotties, and I feel like I just know what they want. I want people to feel confident in it and like they had a little piece of me wherever they go this summer. You should wear whatever you want to wear whenever you feel like it. Not when you’re like, 'Oh, I’ve lost five pounds, and I can finally wear this swimsuit.' You need to be confident because when you’re confident, you make the clothes look better."

Elsewhere, the reason why it's been a tough year is the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case. Amid new evidence from Tory Lanez and his team, they are trying to overturn his conviction.

Megan Thee Stallion addressed Tory Lanez's efforts, and so did a scathing message from Megan's attorney Alex Spiro. We will see if any of this actually changes the trial's outcome.

A misinterpreted social media post from GloRilla even caused fans to think she was shading her collaborator Meg over this issue. This wasn't the case at all, something Glo quickly clarified. It just goes to show how the drama continually stretches over into her and Lanez's career paths.

Read More: Tory Lanez Still Hasn't Filed Any New Evidence In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Gold House 4th Annual Gold Gala Music Megan Thee Stallion Partners With Wal-Mart For Hot Girl Summer Swimwear Line 1265
Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Hot Girl Summer Tour at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles Music Megan Thee Stallion & GloRilla Claim They're The First Big Southern Femcees Of Their Generation 1.7K
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.1K
2024 Bonnaroo Music &amp; Arts Festival Music Megan Thee Stallion Asks Fans To Keep Their Weed Smoke Away From Her At Houston Show 1.8K