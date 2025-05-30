Megan Thee Stallion recently launched her first swimwear line, "Hot Girl Summer," adding to her growing business venture portfolio. Although it's been a rough 2025 for her so far, she still effortlessly struts her stuff and keeps going up as an entrepreneur.

Per Bossip, the Houston femcee walked the runway during Miami Swim Week, showing off a metallic swimsuit and leaving the audience's jaw on the floor. The Thursday (May 29) event showed off all her new pieces with a lot of different models, readying folks for a summer of good vibes and good looks.

"Everyone knows I love being near a pool or a beach, so I finally decided to turn my passion into a business and create my own swimwear brand," Tina Snow reportedly shared in a press release per Just Jared. "It was only right that we kick off Hot Girl Summer with this launch and provide Hotties of all body types with the official Hot Girl uniform. I used to shop at Walmart growing up, so it’s a full circle to have my own line available at Walmart, and I’m so grateful for their support."

"As the creator of Hot Girl Summer, I curate the vibes of the summer," Megan Thee Stallion shared concerning her career move, speaking with Who What Wear. "I wanted to expand beyond just vibes in a going-out sense, and I wanted to have a uniform for that. [...] I’ve created such a bond with a lot of my Hotties, and I feel like I just know what they want. I want people to feel confident in it and like they had a little piece of me wherever they go this summer. You should wear whatever you want to wear whenever you feel like it. Not when you’re like, 'Oh, I’ve lost five pounds, and I can finally wear this swimsuit.' You need to be confident because when you’re confident, you make the clothes look better."

Elsewhere, the reason why it's been a tough year is the Megan Thee Stallion shooting case. Amid new evidence from Tory Lanez and his team, they are trying to overturn his conviction.

Megan Thee Stallion addressed Tory Lanez's efforts, and so did a scathing message from Megan's attorney Alex Spiro. We will see if any of this actually changes the trial's outcome.