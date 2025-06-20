Megan Thee Stallion has a lot on her plate these days, from being one of the biggest femcees in the game to founding a tequila brand and launching her own swimwear line. Recently, however, she found the time to make a very special appearance on an episode of the popular reality series Love Island USA.

She walked into the villa to her 2022 track “Her” before shaking things up. “I’m finna shake the table. Love Island is not ready for this type of bombshell," she declared, per AllHipHop. On top of introducing two new contestants, Meg started a dance and limbo contest.

In a TikTok posted by Love Island USA, the contestants are seen going wild as the Texas rapper cheers them on. Fans appeared to love the episode too, with many calling it the most entertaining of the season so far. "Best episode of the season being when Megan Thee Stallion makes an appearance," one viewer writes on X. "Love Island USA did their big one with this," another says.

Megan Thee Stallion On Love Island

During the episode, all the women on the show rocked Meg's “Hot Girl Summer” swimwear collection, which was launched in partnership with Walmart last month. She designed the swimwear line herself with the goal of promoting body confidence at any size.

Crashing reality shows is far from all Megan Thee Stallion has been up to these days, however. She's also currently wrapped up in a legal battle with Milagro Gramz. She sued the YouTuber last year for allegedly "churning out falsehoods" about the Tory Lanez case.

Earlier this month, she took home a big win in court as she secured a gag order against Gramz. As a result, Gramz can no longer discuss Meg or the case online. "There’s an accusation that you defamed her," U.S. Magistrate Judge Lisette M. Reid told Gramz. "So, what I have to do as a judge in this case is at least contain the information that’s going around in social media from you right now on this case."