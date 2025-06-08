Milagro Gramz Secures New Legal Representation Amid Megan Thee Stallion Court Battle

BY Caroline Fisher 346 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Milagro Gramz Legal Representation Megan Thee Stallion Hip Hop News
Tuesday, July 30, 2024; Atlanta, Ga; Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion performs during a presidential campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at the Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Ga. Richard Burkhart / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Megan Thee Stallion sued Milagro Gramz last year, accusing the YouTuber of "churning out falsehoods" about the Tory Lanez case.

Megan Thee Stallion's legal battle against Milagro Gramz continues, and so far, the YouTuber shows no signs of backing down. The femcee sued her last year for allegedly "churning out falsehoods" about the Tory Lanez case online. Lanez shot Meg in the foot in 2020, and is currently serving 10 years behind bars for it. “Enough is enough,” her team wrote at the time. “Ms. Pete—a victim of violent crime and champion of women’s rights to her millions of fans worldwide—will no longer stand for defendant’s campaign of harassment."

Last week, it was reported that Gramz lost her second attorney Michael Hayden due to her inability to pay him.

“Financial difficulties have arisen with Unite the People Inc," Hayden's motion to withdraw from the case read. "And [Milagro Gramz, making it unreasonably difficult for Unite the People Inc. to continue to effectively represent [Milagro Gramz] as Pro Hac Vice counsel in this matter, unable to secure local Florida counsel."

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Secures Gag Order Amid Milagro Gramz Legal Bout

Megan Thee Stallion Milagro Gramz Lawsuit
Syndication: The Tennessean
Megan Thee Stallion performs at Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tenn., Sunday, June 16, 2024. Nicole Hester / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“[Milagro Gramz] is unable to compensate Unite the People Inc," the motion continued. "Unite the People Inc. is a non-profit incorporation/firm that specializes in criminal and post-conviction matters, having no dedicated civil litigation department. Unite the People currently has two licensed attorneys, who specialize in criminal law, who handle large caseloads. Without local Florida counsel to act as lead counsel, Unite the People cannot continue to represent Defendant from California or it would suffer extreme financial burden (likely ruin)."

Gramz was then given more time to find new legal representation or move forward without. She launched crowdfunding campaign on GiveSendGo with a $100K goal to help her do so. Now, AllHipHop exclusively reports that she's secured two new lawyers, dodging a potential default judgment.

The attorneys in question are Jeremy McLymont of AsiliA Law Firm in Miami, along with Ronda Dixon, who will handle electronic filings.

Read More: Viral Megan Thee Stallion Fan Who Grabbed Her Butt Claims He Asked Her First

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Milagro Gramz Crowdfunding Megan Thee Stallion Hip Hop News Music Milagro Gramz Launches Crowdfunding Campaign Amid Megan Thee Stallion Legal Battle 785
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Music Megan Thee Stallion Sues Milagro Gramz For Allegedly Spreading Falsehoods About Tory Lanez Shooting Case 2.1K
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Music Milagro Gramz Responds To Megan Thee Stallion's Lawsuit Over Her Tory Lanez Coverage 1309
Tory Lanez Contempt Megan Thee Stallion Deposition Hip Hop News Music Tory Lanez Might Be Held In Contempt Due To Disrespectful Megan Thee Stallion Deposition 1.8K