Megan Thee Stallion's legal battle against Milagro Gramz continues, and so far, the YouTuber shows no signs of backing down. The femcee sued her last year for allegedly "churning out falsehoods" about the Tory Lanez case online. Lanez shot Meg in the foot in 2020, and is currently serving 10 years behind bars for it. “Enough is enough,” her team wrote at the time. “Ms. Pete—a victim of violent crime and champion of women’s rights to her millions of fans worldwide—will no longer stand for defendant’s campaign of harassment."

Last week, it was reported that Gramz lost her second attorney Michael Hayden due to her inability to pay him.

“Financial difficulties have arisen with Unite the People Inc," Hayden's motion to withdraw from the case read. "And [Milagro Gramz, making it unreasonably difficult for Unite the People Inc. to continue to effectively represent [Milagro Gramz] as Pro Hac Vice counsel in this matter, unable to secure local Florida counsel."

Megan Thee Stallion Milagro Gramz Lawsuit

Megan Thee Stallion performs at Bonnaroo in Manchester, Tenn., Sunday, June 16, 2024. Nicole Hester / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“[Milagro Gramz] is unable to compensate Unite the People Inc," the motion continued. "Unite the People Inc. is a non-profit incorporation/firm that specializes in criminal and post-conviction matters, having no dedicated civil litigation department. Unite the People currently has two licensed attorneys, who specialize in criminal law, who handle large caseloads. Without local Florida counsel to act as lead counsel, Unite the People cannot continue to represent Defendant from California or it would suffer extreme financial burden (likely ruin)."

Gramz was then given more time to find new legal representation or move forward without. She launched crowdfunding campaign on GiveSendGo with a $100K goal to help her do so. Now, AllHipHop exclusively reports that she's secured two new lawyers, dodging a potential default judgment.

The attorneys in question are Jeremy McLymont of AsiliA Law Firm in Miami, along with Ronda Dixon, who will handle electronic filings.