Milagro Gramz Will Be Coughing Up Money For Megan Thee Stallion's Lawyers

Things aren't looking too great for YouTuber Milagro Gramz as she is going to have to deplete her funds for Megan Thee Stallion. Specifically, she will be paying the femcee's lawyers since she failed to disclose digital records before May 27. Those include private messages and metadata that tie into her accusations against the Texas native.
Because the opposing reps are having to essentially force this information out of her, Gramz will be paying $5,000 in fees. Of course, this isn't good news, especially considering the fact that she lost her first set of lawyers in early June. Michael Hayden was the last to drop out over her not being able to properly compensate him and the company he works for.
"Financial difficulties have arisen with Unite the People Inc. And [Milagro Gramz, making it unreasonably difficult for Unite the People Inc. to continue to effectively represent [Milagro Gramz] as Pro Hac Vice counsel in this matter, unable to secure local Florida counsel."
That forced Gramz to launch a crowdfunding campaign, which had a $100,000 goal set. It is worth noting that she has since secured new representation as of June 8. Jeremy McLymont of AsiliA Law Firm in Miami, along with Ronda Dixon are her lawyers.
Megan Thee Stallion & Milagro Gramz
But as for these new fees, Complex and Meghann Cuniff also report that Megan's team is looking to make sure that Gramz cannot make any more objections. The hitmaker already had to force the issue, so this request is understandable.
Moreover, the outlet has an update on the Instagram, WhatsApp, Discord, and iMessage content. It was previously reported that Meg's people wanted to get a forensic firm involved. They requested this as well to see if Gramz potentially tampered or deleted any information.
A judge has not made a ruling yet. But if that gets denied, then they want an instruction that would allow jurors to assume that Gramz had damaging evidence against her defense.
This defamation lawsuit has been going on since last October and its only heating up now.