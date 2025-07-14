Megan Thee Stallion is escalating her defamation case against blogger Milagro Gramz, urging a Florida federal judge to impose sanctions and authorize direct access to Gramz’s social media accounts. According to AllHipHop, the request comes after what Megan’s attorneys describe as repeated refusals by Gramz—born Milagro Elizabeth Cooper—to comply with court-ordered discovery.

In court filings submitted to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida, Megan’s legal team claims Gramz missed a May 27 deadline to produce digital records, including private messages and metadata tied to her public accusations. Despite formal requests and legal obligations, the team says Gramz has failed to submit any material.

Megan’s lawyers are asking the court to compel immediate compliance and waive any objections Gramz may raise. They also want a forensic firm, FTI Consulting, to access her Instagram, WhatsApp, Discord, and iMessage accounts to retrieve potentially deleted content. If denied, they’re seeking an instruction allowing jurors to assume the missing evidence would have harmed Gramz’s defense.

Megan Thee Stallion Milagro Gramz Lawsuit

The dispute stems from a 2023 lawsuit where Megan accused Gramz of spreading false claims online, including that the rapper lied under oath and distributed manipulated pornographic content. A judge previously ruled those statements were not protected as opinion or journalism. Then, issued a gag order barring Gramz from commenting publicly on the case.

According to court documents and sworn testimony, Gramz allegedly acted as a “paid surrogate” for Lanez. Claiming Gramz promoted disinformation and conspiracies aimed at discrediting Megan’s account of the shooting.

Further filings allege Zelle transactions from Lanez’s family to Gramz. Also included are recorded jailhouse phone calls where Lanez allegedly discussed her role in an online harassment campaign targeting Megan.

Gramz is now represented by attorneys Jeremy McLymont and Ronda Dixon. Her former legal team withdrew over alleged unpaid fees. The next court date will decide if access to Gramz’s accounts will be granted.