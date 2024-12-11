Megan Thee Stallion & Milagro Gramz Will Attempt To Resolve Legal Battle In Court-Mandated Mediation

Megan Thee Stallion is suing Milagro Gramz for allegedly “churning out falsehoods” about the Tory Lanez shooting case and more.

“Enough is enough,” Meg's attorneys wrote. “Ms. Pete—a victim of violent crime and champion of women’s rights to her millions of fans worldwide—will no longer stand for defendant’s campaign of harassment.” Late last month, Gramz filed a dismissal motion for failure to state a claim, per Meghann Cuniff. "Rather than rebut the allegations online, Plaintiff chose to use the Courts to intimidate and silence the Defendant from exercising her First Amendment rights to publish her opinions and beliefs and also to serve as a warning to other critics that if the Plaintiff does not like what you say about her, you will likely have to deal with a federal lawsuit," the motion states in part.

Megan Thee Stallion & Milagro Gramz Will Try To Find Commonground During Mediation Session In March

Megan Thee Stallion performs on the main stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., Saturday, April 16, 2022. Andy Abeyta / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"This is evidenced by Plaintiff’s Complaint, which reads more like a press release than a legal document," it continues. "Defendant submits that that Plaintiff’s Complaint which is buttressed on dubious legal claims and irrelevant and impertinent allegations that at best only tangentially relate to the Plaintiff, fails to state a cause of action under Florida law and should be DISMISSED."