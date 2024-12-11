Megan Thee Stallion & Milagro Gramz Will Attempt To Resolve Legal Battle In Court-Mandated Mediation

BYCaroline Fisher274 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: USA TODAY
Megan Thee Stallion arrives for the CMT Awards at the Moody Center on Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Austin, Texas. ORG XMIT: TNNAT (Via OlyDrop). Briana Sanchez / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Megan Thee Stallion is suing Milagro Gramz for allegedly “churning out falsehoods” about the Tory Lanez shooting case and more.

Back in October, Megan Thee Stallion hit YouTuber and internet personality Milagro Gramz with a lawsuit. In it, she accuses her of “churning out falsehoods” about the Tory Lanez shooting case. She also cites an alleged campaign to "denigrate, belittle, insult, and spread false statements.”

“Enough is enough,” Meg's attorneys wrote. “Ms. Pete—a victim of violent crime and champion of women’s rights to her millions of fans worldwide—will no longer stand for defendant’s campaign of harassment.” Late last month, Gramz filed a dismissal motion for failure to state a claim, per Meghann Cuniff. "Rather than rebut the allegations online, Plaintiff chose to use the Courts to intimidate and silence the Defendant from exercising her First Amendment rights to publish her opinions and beliefs and also to serve as a warning to other critics that if the Plaintiff does not like what you say about her, you will likely have to deal with a federal lawsuit," the motion states in part.

Read More: LilJuMadeDaBeat, Megan Thee Stallion's Producer, Hates Everybody's Love For Spotify

Megan Thee Stallion & Milagro Gramz Will Try To Find Commonground During Mediation Session In March

Megan Thee Stallion performs on the main stage at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., Saturday, April 16, 2022. Andy Abeyta / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"This is evidenced by Plaintiff’s Complaint, which reads more like a press release than a legal document," it continues. "Defendant submits that that Plaintiff’s Complaint which is buttressed on dubious legal claims and irrelevant and impertinent allegations that at best only tangentially relate to the Plaintiff, fails to state a cause of action under Florida law and should be DISMISSED."

Now, according to AllHipHop, Meg and Gramz have been ordered to try to work things out in a mediation session. Reportedly, it's been scheduled for March 10 of next year and will take place via Zoom. Retired Judge Scott Silverman will oversee it. Both parties are required to file mediation reports no later than seven days after the session.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Connects With Twice For Colorful K-pop Crossover "Strategy"

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...