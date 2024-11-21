Milagro Gramz Eviscerates Joe Budden For Speaking On Megan Thee Stallion's Lawsuit Against Her

Milagro's not happy.

Milagro Gramz is tired of people talking about her without doing their proper research, or at least, that's what she's accusing Joe Budden of. The YouTuber recently took to Instagram Live and blasted the podcaster for talking about her legal battle with Megan Thee Stallion.

"So to sit up and to try to bring me up like you got a leg to stand on is crazy," Milagro Gramz jabbed at Joe Budden. "I could see if you had a difference of opinion, and you was coming at me. But babe, you block people who don't laugh. And I block people who waste my time, just like you. Look at you, blocked. And I'ma block some more h*es if I feel like it. So I'm just confused as to why he feels the need to do that. Okay, second of all – But I already know why. This the hate train era?

Milagro Gramz Blasts Joe Budden For Bringin Up Megan Thee Stallion Drama

"So anyway, then he decides to bring me up, you know, off the tail end of Tasha K," Milagro Gramz continued concerning Joe Budden. "I have an issue with something that Tasha K said about me in the past. I did not like it, it was a full-fledged lie. She owes me an apology. I've stood on that for years. [...] So I moved on with my life. [...] That ain't stop me from interacting with her because there are stories to be told and there's different things to talk about. But do I have an active issue with Tasha K? No. It's as simple as what I said it was. She owes me an apology. It's a lot of s**t that I could get over with some acknowledgement. 'Cause it's all about principles in the first place for me. So I ain't got to hold onto it if you address it. But she hasn't addressed it."

For those unaware, Megan Thee Stallion accused Milagro Gramz of spreading false information about the Tory Lanez shooting case. It seems like the case will go to trial next year, although some rumors of a settlement continue to persist in certain Internet corners. We'll see if Joe Budden changes his tune about any of this after this call-out.

...