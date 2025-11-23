Joe Budden Dragged For Comments On Megan Thee Stallion's "Call Of Duty" Denial

Apr 7, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; American Rapper Megan Thee Stallion
These alleged comments about Megan Thee Stallion on "The Joe Budden Podcast" are up for interpretation, but nonetheless divisive.

During her defamation case against blogger Milagro Gramz, Megan Thee Stallion revealed why she turned down an offer to appear as a character in the Call Of Duty video game series, which is a military first-person shooter. When she realized she would be a shootable character, she turned down the opportunity due to the Tory Lanez case. While reacting to this on his podcast, Joe Budden allegedly shaded Meg.

Take this with a grain of salt, as the audio clip emerged on Twitter with no video or further context attached. Nevertheless, the JBP cohosts discussed the confession, with the panel agreeing that it was an understandable move. But then Budden allegedly said this: "I don't even play Call Of Duty, I'd have bought it off the strength."

Of course, it's impossible to know exactly what the rapper and podcaster referred to with this comment without more context or explanation. Maybe he meant that he would've bought the game if an artist like the Houston femcee was involved. But a less grace-giving interpretation that many fans online expressed is that Joe wanted to buy the game to shoot the Houston femcee. At press time, it doesn't seem like he has addressed this controversy, nor have the other podcast members.

Read More: The Joe Budden Podcast Debates Whether Megan Thee Stallion’s Restraining Order Against Tory Lanez Is "Overkill"

Joe Budden & Megan Thee Stallion

We will see whether or not this gets any clarification or if clips with more context on the Internet will combat this narrative once fans get a fuller picture. Nevertheless, it drew a lot of heat.

One reason as to why is Joe Budden's past allegations of domestic violence. While he has denied wrongdoing in the past and continues to try to move on, many fans are not forgiving. As such, these alleged comments struck a nerve with folks who remember these allegations and aim to protect women in these situations.

Another reason is because of Joe Budden's past criticisms of Megan Thee Stallion. Many fans think this dynamic goes beyond musical criticism, especially when talking about relationship drama, court cases, alleged commercial manipulation, and more.

Fan Reactions

Will Joe or Megan respond to this possible disrespect? We don't know, but fans are still going wild.

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Recalls Suicidal Thoughts Over Milagro Gramz's Posts

