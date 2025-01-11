The Joe Budden Podcast Debates Whether Megan Thee Stallion's Restraining Order Against Tory Lanez Is "Overkill"

It's a divisive topic for sure...

The Joe Budden Podcast added their two cents to the incendiary discourse around Megan Thee Stallion's five-year restraining order against Tory Lanez. For those unaware, he cannot contact her for five years, presumably after he's released from prison. The court took the Houston femcee's view that the rapper and singer "terrorized" her by allegedly paying off bloggers to spread misinformation and fuel media hate against her. Of course, part of the podcast's debate was around their perception of that debate and how both artists have done a lot to advocate for themselves online. Where the hosts disagreed, though, was in their opinions about the restraining order itself.

Queenzflip, for example, thinks that the restraining order represents "overkill" and contributes to a faulty narrative around Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez's truthfulness. However, Ice was one of the hosts that gave more credence to the legal filing, explaining that it's well within her right despite some of her confession's remarks being more sensational in The Joe Budden Podcast's view. One thing that they all seemed to agree on, though, is that Meg should focus on making music and leaving Tory alone rather than exacerbate the situation through legal means.

The Joe Budden Podcast On Megan Thee Stallion's Tory Lanez Restraining Order

Still, the other side of that coin is that Megan Thee Stallion finds it necessary to use the judicial system to protect herself and deal with the fallout of the Tory Lanez shooting case. Regardless of what you think about that trial and the evidence, the court already ruled on this restraining order and found enough reason to do so through due process, so whatever The Joe Budden Podcast or anyone else has to say about it doesn't change the outcome.