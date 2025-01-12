Adin Ross Slams Megan Thee Stallion Over Tory Lanez Restraining Order: "Show The Injury"

Megan Thee Stallion appeared in Los Angeles County Superior earlier this week, where she was granted a restraining order against Tory Lanez. For those who don't recall, Lanez shot Meg in the foot back in 2020 and was later sentenced to ten years behind bars for it. She gave an emotional testimony, revealing that she still fears for her safety despite Lanez's prison stay.
“Even from behind bars, he still is showing that he's an angry person, and I'm scared that even when he gets out of jail, he's going to still be upset with me,” she confessed. “He keeps showing me that he can get to me like he won’t give me a day of peace. And I feel like, for a fact, when he gets out of jail, it’s going to get worse.” Meg's remarks and her restraining order have earned mixed reactions among social media users. While many are sending her words of support as she continues her healing journey, others continue to doubt her experience.
Adin Ross Tells Megan Thee Stallion To Show Her Foot
This includes Adin Ross, who's been a vocal critic of Meg for some time. During a recent stream, he weighed in on this latest development in the case, insinuating that the femcee is a liar. He brought up the time she revealed she hadn't been completely honest with Gayle King about the nature of her relationship with Lanez, and encouraged her to show the world her injury.
"Free motherf*cking Tory Lanez," he began. "And I will always stand by this statement. I don't give a f*ck where I'm at in life. Free Tory Lanez... And listen, I'm gonna be real with you guys, bro. She got caught lying, she got caught lying in 4K. She said they weren't having sex, then she said they f*cked a few times. She's never even shown her foot. Show your foot, show the injury, it's not a bullet."
