Megan Thee Stallion Admits She Lied To Gayle King About Sleeping With Tory Lanez

BYGabriel Bras Nevares684 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Savannah Morning News
Tuesday, July 30, 2024; Atlanta, Ga; Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion performs during a presidential campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at the Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Ga. (Richard Burkhart/ USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)
Meg's new documentary dropped a bombshell.

Megan Thee Stallion dropped her In Her Words documentary via Prime Video on Thursday (October 31), and it has some very compelling and shocking bombshells throughout. One angle that fans immediately took notice of was when she spoke on the interview she did with Gayle King about the Tory Lanez shooting case. For those unaware, he was convicted of shooting the Houston femcee earlier this decade, a case that continues to follow them around. Nevertheless, King asked her whether they had a sexual relationship, to which she answered that they didn't. However, in this new doc, Meg admits to lying about this to a degree.

"Yes, b***h, I lied to Gayle King, b***h," Megan Thee Stallion expressed in the documentary. "First of all, I ain't know that b***h was even going to ask me about that s**t, b***h. I thought we was going to talk about the shooting. Why is you asking me about f***ing Tory? That's not what this is about. Even if I was, I f***ed the n***a, like, once. Maybe twice, on a drunk night. But she kept catching me out of my f***ing mind."

Read More: Megan The Stallion Stuns In Her "Teen Titans" Halloween Costume, Landing James Gunn's Approval

Megan Thee Stallion Admits To Lying During Gayle King Interview

As for the case itself, a recent update we got concerning it revolves around Megan Thee Stallion's lawsuit against Milagro Gomez for allegedly spreading false information about the Tory Lanez shooting. This relates to a couple of seemingly false or completely false claims online, such as the weapon in the shooting disappearing and an appellate court finding him innocent, both narratives which experienced debunks online. In the case of the latter, it's 100% inaccurate, but the former could definitely benefit from another impartial assessment to definitively settle the situation.

Meanwhile, Tory Lanez recently filed an ethics complaint against his former attorney, claiming that she had ties to Roc Nation, which is supporting Megan Thee Stallion. As such, there are still a lot of moving parts about this case that have fans feeling skeptical, something this Gayle King confessions will surely contribute to. But intimate relationships were not the crime here. It was the shooting itself. We'll see whether future developments hold any changes in this regard

Read More: GloRilla Alludes That Her And Megan Thee Stallion Are Working On A Collab Album

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...