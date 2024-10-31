Megan Thee Stallion Admits She Lied To Gayle King About Sleeping With Tory Lanez

Meg's new documentary dropped a bombshell.

Megan Thee Stallion dropped her In Her Words documentary via Prime Video on Thursday (October 31), and it has some very compelling and shocking bombshells throughout. One angle that fans immediately took notice of was when she spoke on the interview she did with Gayle King about the Tory Lanez shooting case. For those unaware, he was convicted of shooting the Houston femcee earlier this decade, a case that continues to follow them around. Nevertheless, King asked her whether they had a sexual relationship, to which she answered that they didn't. However, in this new doc, Meg admits to lying about this to a degree.

"Yes, b***h, I lied to Gayle King, b***h," Megan Thee Stallion expressed in the documentary. "First of all, I ain't know that b***h was even going to ask me about that s**t, b***h. I thought we was going to talk about the shooting. Why is you asking me about f***ing Tory? That's not what this is about. Even if I was, I f***ed the n***a, like, once. Maybe twice, on a drunk night. But she kept catching me out of my f***ing mind."

Megan Thee Stallion Admits To Lying During Gayle King Interview

As for the case itself, a recent update we got concerning it revolves around Megan Thee Stallion's lawsuit against Milagro Gomez for allegedly spreading false information about the Tory Lanez shooting. This relates to a couple of seemingly false or completely false claims online, such as the weapon in the shooting disappearing and an appellate court finding him innocent, both narratives which experienced debunks online. In the case of the latter, it's 100% inaccurate, but the former could definitely benefit from another impartial assessment to definitively settle the situation.

Meanwhile, Tory Lanez recently filed an ethics complaint against his former attorney, claiming that she had ties to Roc Nation, which is supporting Megan Thee Stallion. As such, there are still a lot of moving parts about this case that have fans feeling skeptical, something this Gayle King confessions will surely contribute to. But intimate relationships were not the crime here. It was the shooting itself. We'll see whether future developments hold any changes in this regard