DJ Akademiks Thinks Megan Thee Stallion’s Tory Lanez Restraining Order Is “Horrific” For Her Career 

DJ Akademiks continues to question Megan Thee Stallion.

Earlier this week, Megan Thee Stallion appeared in Los Angeles County Superior Court, where she was granted a restraining order against Tory Lanez. For those who don't recall, Lanez shot Meg in the foot back in 2020 and was later handed a 10-year prison sentence for it. He will be eligible for parole in September 2029. Meg gave an emotional testimony, revealing she still fears for her safety, and worries that things will only worsen.

“Even from behind bars, he still is showing that he's an angry person, and I'm scared that even when he gets out of jail, he's going to still be upset with me,” she said in part. “He keeps showing me that he can get to me like he won’t give me a day of peace. And I feel like, for a fact, when he gets out of jail, it’s going to get worse.” Meg's testimony and restraining order have earned mixed reactions. Most of her supporters are glad that she's been provided with a sense of safety. Others continue to question her.

DJ Akademiks Says He Wants To Talk To Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion arrives for the CMT Awards at the Moody Center on Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Briana Sanchez / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This includes DJ Akademiks, who spoke on the matter during a recent stream and claimed that this wasn't the best move for her career. "I really feel like Meg is doing some of the most horrific things for her career," he explained. "I'm literally just sitting here and watching Meg torch her own career where she's saying things or constantly trying to recreate this like 'victim' aura that I don't think people are going for."

"She's saying she fears Tory is going to shoot her again," he also added. "And I personally don't think that's what it is. I think Meg is tired of criticism. I think she wants to not be reminded of this incident, okay? [...] But everything she's doing constantly reminds us and makes us feel like she was a liar."