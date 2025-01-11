Tory Lanez's Lawyer Admits Artist Was "Harsh" On Megan Thee Stallion

They addressed the "CAP" video.

Tory Lanez may have been found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion, but drama between the two artists persists. Megan was recently granted a five year restraining order against Lanez, despite the fact that he will be in prison until 2033. The rapper claimed that she did not feel safe, and provided several different examples as to why. One such example was Tory Lanez's "CAP" music video. The video saw Toronto's very own make several crass references to Megan Thee Stallion. So much so, that his lawyer has addressed the video.

Tory Lanez's lawyer Michael Hayden addressed the "CAP" video during a recent press conference. The video sees the artist chopping up horse legs in a butcher shop, in an overt reference to Megan's moniker. Tory Lanez also grabs a microphone from a fictional reporter during the music video. "Bi***es tryna end me so I cannot be polite," he raps. Megan Thee Stallion took these as threats upon her safety, which is a trend that Hayden says will not continue in 2025. "[He] shouldn’t be doing stuff like [that]," Hayden said. "Yeah, that was a little harsh."

Tory Lanez Plans To "Mind His Business" In 2025

Michael Hayden clarified that Tory Lanez was expressing himself through art. He does, however, see how Megan could interpret the "CAP" music video as a threat. "I guess you could call it speech," Hayden said. "Because he was expressing himself through art." He also told reporters that Lanez will not release such polarizing content in the future. "I don't think he'll do something like that again," the lawyer explained. "I think that nothing like that is going to come about." Michael Hayden also noted that both Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion appear to be on the same page at this point.