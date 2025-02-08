Megan Thee Stallion Scores Amid Legal Battle With Pro-Tory Lanez YouTuber Milagro Gramz

BY Caroline Fisher 190 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: USA TODAY
Megan Thee Stallion arrives for the CMT Awards at the Moody Center on Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Austin, Texas. ORG XMIT: TNNAT (Via OlyDrop). Briana Sanchez / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Things are looking up for Megan Thee Stallion.

Back in October, Megan Thee Stallion filed a lawsuit against YouTuber Milagro Gramz, accusing her of “churning out falsehoods” about the Tory Lanez shooting case. Her team accuses Gramz of carrying out a campaign to "denigrate, belittle, insult, and spread false statements" about Meg, insisting that things had gone too far. “Enough is enough,” they wrote. “Ms. Pete—a victim of violent crime and champion of women’s rights to her millions of fans worldwide—will no longer stand for defendant’s campaign of harassment.”

In November, Gramz filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, alleging that Meg's claim is insufficient. "Rather than rebut the allegations online, Plaintiff chose to use the Courts to intimidate and silence the Defendant from exercising her First Amendment rights to publish her opinions and beliefs," the filing alleged. "And also to serve as a warning to other critics that if the Plaintiff does not like what you say about her, you will likely have to deal with a federal lawsuit."

Read More: Megan Thee Stallion Joins PSY To Star In K-Pop Competition Series

Why Is Megan Thee Stallion Suing Milagro Gramz?
MLB: Chicago White Sox at Houston Astros
Mar 30, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Singer Megan Thee Stallion walks onto the field to throw a ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Houston Astros and the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, a Florida judge has sided with Meg, rejecting Gramz's motion to dismiss. They argue that Meg's claims “extend far beyond mere negligence — they paint a picture of an intentional campaign to destroy her reputation," per The Shade Room. This isn't the only lawsuit Megan Thee Stallion is dealing with these days, however. Last year, she was also sued by photographer Emilio Garcia.

He accuses her of fat shaming him, sleeping with another woman in front of him, and more. According to NBC News, he's seeking six figures. Last month, he filed an amended complaint featuring various new allegations. He even cites Meg's song lyrics in the amended complaint, calling them "hypersexualized and graphic."

Read More: Cardi B Defends Collaborating With Pardison Fontaine As Megan Thee Stallion Fans Unleash

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Music Megan Thee Stallion Sues Milagro Gramz For Allegedly Spreading Falsehoods About Tory Lanez Shooting Case 1.9K
Syndication: USA TODAY Music Megan Thee Stallion & Milagro Gramz Will Attempt To Resolve Legal Battle In Court-Mandated Mediation 913
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Music Megan Thee Stallion Refuses To Back Down In Defamation Lawsuit Despite Milagro Gramz's Dismissal Attempt 1248
Syndication: Savannah Morning News Music Megan Thee Stallion Accuses Tory Lanez Of Being In Cahoots With Milagro Gramz 1.9K