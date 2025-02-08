Megan Thee Stallion Scores Amid Legal Battle With Pro-Tory Lanez YouTuber Milagro Gramz

Back in October, Megan Thee Stallion filed a lawsuit against YouTuber Milagro Gramz, accusing her of “churning out falsehoods” about the Tory Lanez shooting case. Her team accuses Gramz of carrying out a campaign to "denigrate, belittle, insult, and spread false statements" about Meg, insisting that things had gone too far. “Enough is enough,” they wrote. “Ms. Pete—a victim of violent crime and champion of women’s rights to her millions of fans worldwide—will no longer stand for defendant’s campaign of harassment.”

In November, Gramz filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, alleging that Meg's claim is insufficient. "Rather than rebut the allegations online, Plaintiff chose to use the Courts to intimidate and silence the Defendant from exercising her First Amendment rights to publish her opinions and beliefs," the filing alleged. "And also to serve as a warning to other critics that if the Plaintiff does not like what you say about her, you will likely have to deal with a federal lawsuit."

Why Is Megan Thee Stallion Suing Milagro Gramz?

Mar 30, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Singer Megan Thee Stallion walks onto the field to throw a ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Houston Astros and the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park. Troy Taormina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Now, a Florida judge has sided with Meg, rejecting Gramz's motion to dismiss. They argue that Meg's claims “extend far beyond mere negligence — they paint a picture of an intentional campaign to destroy her reputation," per The Shade Room. This isn't the only lawsuit Megan Thee Stallion is dealing with these days, however. Last year, she was also sued by photographer Emilio Garcia.

He accuses her of fat shaming him, sleeping with another woman in front of him, and more. According to NBC News, he's seeking six figures. Last month, he filed an amended complaint featuring various new allegations. He even cites Meg's song lyrics in the amended complaint, calling them "hypersexualized and graphic."