Megan Thee Stallion & Milagro Gramz Case Faces Delay Thanks To Foolio Trial

Megan Thee Stallion Delay Foolio Trial Hip Hop News
Tuesday, July 30, 2024; Atlanta, Ga; Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion performs during a presidential campaign rally for Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at the Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Ga. Richard Burkhart / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Recently, Milagro Gramz's lawyer asked a judge to reschedule the pretrial hearing in Megan Thee Stallion's lawsuit.

Megan Thee Stallion is currently in the midst of a tense legal battle against Milagro Gramz. She hit the gossip blogger with a defamation lawsuit earlier this year, alleging that she knowingly spread false information about her shooting. Now, AllHipHop exclusively reports that the case has to be put on pause.

According to the outlet, Gramz's lawyer Jeremy McLymont is representing a suspect in a trial related to the 2024 murder of Foolio, Alicia Andrews. The Florida rapper was fatally shot near a Tampa hotel while celebrating his 26th birthday.

The pretrial hearing in Meg's lawsuit is set to take place tomorrow (October 30), but this overlaps with Andrews' trial. For this reason, McLymont has asked the judge to reschedule the femcee's hearing, confirming that he's available next week.

Andrews is facing a first-degree murder charge along with a conspiracy to commit murder charge. She faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Foolio Trial
Syndication: The Commercial Appeal
Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Hot Girl Summer Tour stop at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Thursday, May 30, 2024. Chris Day / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Her trial began earlier this month, and has already been full of interesting moments. This week, for example, one of her ex-friends took the stand and discussed some disturbing text messages they allegedly exchanged. The two of them allegedly discussed rival gangs in Jacksonville, and how "people like Jones recruit people willing to die for them."

At one point, Andrews allegedly said "he need to die."

As for Meg, her lawsuit got another update this month when Tory Lanez filed a protective order in an attempt to limit his role in the case. "Mr. Peterson respectfully requests that the Court grant his Motion for Protective Order, barring improper non-party deposition or, alternatively, limiting discovery consistent with the Federal Rules, Ninth Circuit precedent, and constitutional protections," the filing reads in part. At the time of writing, the judge has yet to rule on the motion.

