Alicia Andrews, one of five suspects who helped murder Foolio, has been on trial since Tuesday, October 21.

Namely, they were talking about KTA and ATK, the former being the group that Foolio was connected with. One of their messages talked about how "people like Jones recruit people willing to die for them." But where things went hostile fast is when Alicia sent back at one point, "he need to die."

The friend says Alicia used to be one of her best friends. Moreover, she has known her for over 10 years. But near the end of their relationship, Alicia was sending some dark and disturbing messages. Prosecutors highlighted one key text exchange from January 2021 which saw both ladies discussing the rival gangs in Jacksonville.

