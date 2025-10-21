First Of Five Foolio Murder Suspects Finally Faces Trial

Alicia Andrews' legal team insists she knew nothing about her co-defendants' alleged plot to murder Foolio.

It's been over a year since Foolio was fatally shot outside of a Tampa hotel. Now, his loved ones are finally one step closer to getting the justice they deserve. Fox 13 reports that jury selection for Alicia Andrews, one of the five murder suspects, began yesterday (October 20). She and her boyfriend, Isaiah Chance, are accused of acting as lookouts during the deadly attack.

Allegedly, they drove with three others from Jacksonville to Tampa ahead of Foolio's death. “The phone data shows that it was tracked from Jacksonville to Tampa,” Tampa Police detective Juan Ramos alleged. “There were no other stops — indicating that they were in Tampa for nothing other than tracking and killing the victim.”

As for Andrews' legal team, they insist she knew nothing about her co-defendants' alleged plan to murder Foolio. "Perception is not reality. Just because she was there around a group of guys who had bad stuff on their mind, doesn’t mean that she had bad stuff on her mind or was even aware that they did," attorney Life Malcolm explained. "She was here for a trip with her boyfriend. That’s it and that’s all and found her herself caught up in a mix of stuff that she was unaware about completely."

Foolio Death

Jeremy McLymont, another one of Andrews' attorneys, insists that his client has cooperated with the police since her arrest.

"This is the case where the state tries to put her in a box and say that she is the girlfriend of one of the individuals involved and that she would do anything that this guy tells her to do because she’s so in love with him," he stated.

"They just leap to the conclusion that since she was there, she must know, and it’s just a faulty kind of logic," he continued. "She has no problem telling them everything that she knows, and she did, believing that the truth will proverbially set her free."

