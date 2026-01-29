Foolio Murder Case Judge Removed Over Alleged Bias

Last October, Alicia Andrews was convicted of manslaughter in connection with Julio Foolio's 2024 death following an eight-day trial. Shortly after, her attorney Jeremy McLymont argued that her sentencing should be delayed. He also called for Judge Michelle Sisco to be disqualified due to her alleged "hostile comments" and "obvious bias" throughout the case. Now, per a legal document shared by My Mixtapez on Twitter/X, that request has been granted. They plan to seek a new trial.

“Everyone is entitled to a fair trial, including Ms. Andrews," McLymont explained, as reported by Legal Affairs and Trials with Meghann Cuniff. "We are convinced that a new trial should and will be granted after some litigation at the trial and or appellate level." In his petition, he included 16 different video clips, which he says “helped immensely.”

“You could never capture the mannerisms, the tone etc. through a transcript,” he claimed. “It would have been harder with a transcript, but it has been done before.”

Foolio Murder Suspects

During Andrews' trial, she alleged that her co-defendant and former boyfriend Isiah Chance pressured her into participating in a plot to kill Foolio, accusing him of domestic abuse. Prosecutors alleged that she and Chance acted as lookouts during the shooting that ended the 26-year-old's life.

“The phone data shows that it was tracked from Jacksonville to Tampa,” Tampa Police Detective Juan Ramos alleged. “There were no other stops — indicating that they were in Tampa for nothing other than tracking and killing the victim.”

Andrews' legal team pushed back, claiming that she was just at the wrong place at the wrong time.

"Perception is not reality. Just because she was there around a group of guys who had bad stuff on their mind, doesn’t mean that she had bad stuff on her mind or was even aware that they did," attorney Life Malcolm insisted. "She was here for a trip with her boyfriend. That’s it and that’s all and found her herself caught up in a mix of stuff that she was unaware about completely."

In addition to Andrew and Chance, suspects in the Foolio murder case include Rashad Murphy, Sean Gathright, and Davion Murphy. They could face hefty sentences if convicted, including the death penalty.