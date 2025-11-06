Yungeen Ace has been extremely vocal about Foolio even after his death. After "promising" to not diss the late Jacksonville MC ever again in July 2024, the very next month found him teasing a track about his enemy buried six feet under. Featuring a prominent sample of Cash Cobain and Laila's "problem," Ace raps about his lack of emotion toward his death.
"They mad at me that n**** died that's not my (problem)," he raps. Yungeen Ace continues his cold-blooded series of bars with, "I'm getting rich off the dead like that's my (problem) / Can't trust nobody but my choppa that's my (problem) / Lil' n**** died, got caught in traffic that's not my (problem)."
But not only does he subliminally fire shots at Foolio, he also seemingly goes after his mom. "When this b*tch got hit with the stick that wasn't my (problem) / When his mom got hit with that sh*t that wasn't my (problem)."
Of course, it was a shocking moment at the time given just how fresh the tragic Foolio news was. It didn't release officially in 2024, but it's now out as of just a couple of days ago. It's seemingly here now though in the wake of the rapper's murder trial, which got underway in late October.
Foolio Murder Trial
Folks online voiced their disappointment and anger towards Ace for this move. "Buzz realized his regular music wasn’t hitting so he went back to dissing the dead smh…" one X user writes. "Ace is like the joker when Batman died….. lost as hell," another adds.
But as for Foolio's trial, the first of five suspects, Alicia Andrews, learned her fate this past weekend. The 22-year-old managed to dodge two of the most severe charges she faced, which were first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
Instead, she was found guilty of manslaughter. With this result, Andrews avoids facing a max sentence of life. On December 8, she will learn how long her new stint will be. Prior to the ruling, she was believed to allegedly be a lookout for the orchestrated killing of Foolio. Isiah Chance, Davion Murphy, Rashad Murphy, and Sean Gathright will reportedly face trials next spring.