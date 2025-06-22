Yungeen Ace Tries To Stop His Mom From Dissing Foolio

Yungeen Ace had a pretty prolific 2024 with multiple project drops, but these days, he's more worried about some petty conflict with a streamer. Per No Jumper on Twitter, he and a few folks were responding to Tylil's claim that Ace "isn't from the trenches," and things almost went too far when Foolio's name came up.

For those unaware, the two Jacksonville MCs engaged in heavy beef before and after Foolio's tragic murder last year. But this time around, it was Ace's mother who brought up the late rapper's name, and he had to tell her to chill out. However, that wasn't before he laughed at the comment for a brief moment.

It's slightly unclear what the full context behind all of this is, but it sadly should still come as no surprise. Yungeen Ace's disses against Foolio after his passing caused a lot of controversy in the hip-hop world, even among those who picked a side in their feud. Tragically, they never got to bury the hatchet.

As for how this mention of Foolio could impact Ace moving forward, who knows? Maybe this added narrative to his conflict with Tylil will result in some more discussion and debate, since folks haven't talked about their rivalry for a while now.

Foolio Murder

Elsewhere, the case of Foolio's murder is developing, and it's still unclear exactly what happened and why. One of the murder suspects in the case recently alleged that police apprehended the wrong individuals.

"They found out the rappers they thought was involved wasn't involved," Isaiah Chance reportedly alleged on his Instagram Story. "They can't identify and don't [know] who nun of the shooters are [and] don't have nun of the murder weapons. No shell casings no footage of the shooters getting out of the car. They saying the murder vehicle just seen it leaving the general area the same area our already reserved [Airbnb] was but still we sitting here. This is wrong. Y'all got the wrong people this is illegal. This is like being kidnapped. We missing the holidays and time away from our family and loved ones for what?"

"Thank God this is almost over with and thank everybody got who got and still getting interviewed keeping it real," he continued concerning the Foolio murder. "Y'all and the evidence clearly show we wasn't involved. I don't know why they keep trying to force it."