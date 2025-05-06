Foolio Murder Suspect Slams The Police For "Kidnapping" The Wrong People In Their Investigation

The person behind this series of claims is one of five Foolio murder suspects, Isaiah Chance. Florida is looking to pursue the death penalty.

Overall, it's been fairly quiet in terms of new updates on the Foolio murder case. The last major development arose in January with police tracking down their fifth and final suspect, Davion Murphy. He was reportedly on the run for almost seven months and was handcuffed at a Jacksonville apartment complex.

"This arrest highlights our commitment and perseverance to solving this murder," Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Director of Investigations and Homeland Security Mark Romano explained. "While it took some time, JSO and partners worked daily to hold these individuals accountable."

However, Murphy, along with Isaiah Chance, Sean Gathright, Rashad Murphy, and Alicia Andrews are not the real murderers. That is at least what Chance is swearing is the truth. Per XXL, he posted a lengthy rant on his Instagram Story claiming that he and his people are under "illegal" arrest.

He begins his post by saying, "They found out the rappers they thought was involved wasn't involved. They can't identify and don't [know] who nun of the shooters are [and] don't have nun of the murder weapons[.] No shell casings no footage of the shooters getting out of the car[.]"

When Was Foolio Murdered?

Chance continues, "They saying the murder vehicle just seen it leaving the general area the same area our already reserved [Airbnb] was but still we sitting here. This is wrong. Y'all got the wrong people this is illegal[.] This is like being kidnapped[.] We missing the holidays and time away from our family and loved ones for what[?]"

Then, he concludes in a separate post, "Thank God this is almost over with and thank everybody got who got and still getting interviewed keeping it real[.] Y'all and the evidence clearly show we wasn't involved[.] I don't know why they keep trying to force it."

As it stands, Chance and the rest of the suspects face first-degree murder and other crimes. Moreover, they have yet to plead guilty or not guilty. Foolio tragically lost his life in June 23, 2024 after they allegedly ambushed him at a Tampa Holiday Inn parking lot. Word on a trial seems very distant at this moment in time. Our condolences continue to go out to Foolio's family and friends.

