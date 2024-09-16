Foolio Murder Suspect Still At Large Months After Shooting

This case is still chaos.

The Foolio murder case remains a pretty open one, especially since the fifth charged murder suspect in this case, Davion Murphy, is still on the run as of Monday, September 17. Moreover, authorities have yet to provide an update on his whereabouts, what they're doing to improve their search, or what possibilities for escape exist. The last update that we got in the case were pleas from some of the suspects that police currently has in custody. But until they find this fifth suspect or they get to the bottom of the case elsewhere, then this will continue to be a mystery. However, authorities think that Davion is still in somewhere in Jacksonville

Furthermore, police claim that suspects Davion Murphy and his cousin Rashad enlisted in the Top Killers gang, a Jacksonville organization with a rivalry with the Six Block Gang that police claim Foolio belonged to. Rashad still doesn't have a plea and awaits arraignment later this month. According to alleged court documents reportedly obtained by XXL, two other suspects in this case (Isaiah Chance and Alicia Andrews) pleaded not guilty on August 23. Per local news organization WTSP, the final suspect (Sean Gathright) also pleaded not guilty, although XXL was not able to confirm this.

Foolio Murder Suspect Rashad Murphy Arrested

Isaiah Chance and Alicia Andrews face four counts of premeditated first-degree murder in the Foolio case, whereas Gathright is up against two counts of premeditated first-degree murder, attempted premeditated first-degree murder, and tampering with physical evidence. According to police, all five suspects traveled from Jacksonville to Tampa to attack the rapper as part of the alleged gang war. He was celebrating his 26th birthday in the city. Police claim that Chance and Andrews tracked his movements and that Gathright and the Murphys carried out the shooting.

Meanwhile, many folks still feel a way about Yungeen Ace, Foolio's rival that chose to disrespect his death. "I think he kept a poker face on when I asked him how's he feel about the passing of Foolio," DJ Akademiks theorized during his latest VladTV appearance. "He's like 'Nah, it's f***ed up.' But is that really his demeanor? He's probably elated."
Rest In Peace Foolio.

