Julio Foolio
- MusicFoolio Explains How He Got Shot, Claims It Was Because Of A VapeMany fans remarked that this was probably a sign to stop being a nicotine user, but this clip still has plenty of smoke.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFoolio Is Recovering Well In Hospital Following ShootingThe rapper was pictured looking pretty healed in a hospital bed, although it's unclear where the picture came from.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicFoolio Shot In Jacksonville: ReportThis comes according to various law enforcement sources and one of the rapper's parents posting on his Instagram Story.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicYK Osiris Blasts Foolio For Claiming He Dropped NBA YoungBoy's LocationOsiris doesn't want any smoke in Florida, and expressed frustration over always having to respond to the drama.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- BeefWoman Finds Foolio's ID, Says She Wants $10K Or She's Giving It To Yungeen AceShe wants the rapper to pay up or she's going to give his opp his address.By Lawrencia Grose
- MusicFoolio Recalls Assassination Attempt, Says Yungeen Ace's "Who I Smoke" "Went Crazy"Foolio recalls his assassination attempt last year and his back-and-forth with Yungeen Ace on DJ Akademiks' podcast.By Alex Zidel
- MusicDeath Of Jacksonville Teen Corbin Johnson Sparks Viral TikTok ChallengeThe death of Jacksonville teen, Corbin Johnson, ignited a viral TikTok challenge called "Where's Corbin?"By Brianna Lawson