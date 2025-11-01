Foolio Murder Suspect Alicia Andrews Found Guilty On Lesser Charges

Alicia Andrews stood accused of following Foolio across multiple places along with four other codefendants before they allegedly murdered him.

There are five suspects in the Foolio murder case, four of which might face the death penalty in Florida if their trials result in a conviction. But the other codefendant, Alicia Andrews, already had her trial first due to her specific charges, and Complex reports that the court came to a quick decision about her alleged role.

Following eight days of trial and a few hours of juror discussion, the court reportedly found her guilty of manslaughter on Friday (October 31). This is a lesser offense than the first-degree murder charge Andrews originally faced, and also includes a not guilty verdict on conspiracy to commit murder. The specific accusations against her were that she allegedly trailed the Florida rapper along with her codefendants before they allegedly murdered him.

Alicia Andrews stood up for herself in court during her trial, claiming that her boyfriend and codefendant Isiah Chance's domestic abuse of her pressured her into this plot. The judge in the case reportedly blocked her efforts to introduce evidence of domestic violence from Chance in court.

Andrews faced a maximum sentence of life in prison if the court found her guilty on the prosecution's most serious charges against her. She is the only codefendant in this case who prosecutors are not accusing of being a member of two rival gangs at the heart of these trials.

Read More: New Footage Shows Alleged Killer Wiping Down Getaway Car After Foolio’s Murder

Alicia Andrews Verdict

The murder of Foolio follows years of beef and tension with Yungeen Ace and many other rappers, specifically those affiliated with ATK. This is the gang conflict that prosecutors claim is the root of this murder. Isiah Chance and fellow codefendants Davion Murphy, Rashad Murphy, and Sean Gathright will face trial next spring, if expectations are correct.

Meanwhile, Alicia Andrews will reportedly receive her prison sentence for this conviction on Monday, December 8, if everything goes according to the current schedule. We will see how it shapes up, especially when compared to the other verdicts.

Elsewhere, the Foolio trial is actually going beyond itself. It resulted in the delay of a completely separate and unrelated hip-hop legal matter, which is Megan Thee Stallion's defamation case against Milagro Gramz.

Read More: Foolio's Friend Fights Through Tears As He Testifies During Rapper's Murder Trial

