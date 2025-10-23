Foolio's Friend Fights Through Tears As He Testifies During Rapper's Murder Trial

Photo Credit: @julio_foolio on Instagram
The trial for late Jacksonville rapper Foolio got underway on Oct. 21, with Alicia Andrews, one of five suspects, facing the court first.

The trial for Jacksonville rapper Foolio is finally in progress this week and it's already been emotional. On Wednesday, October 22, Mr. Norris, the artist's dear friend, took the stand to testify about the day the former was killed.

Per XXL, Mr. Norris recounts being in the back of Foolio's Dodge Charger that was parked in front of the Holiday Inn in Tampa, Florida. While stationary in lot at night, he says he was awoken by loud noises. When he was getting up, he initially remembers thinking they were in a car crash.

"The first thing I saw was Foolio laid out," Norris said. "I thought it was a car accident until I looked up and saw the bullet holes. And I saw [Xavier] covered in blood, yelling."

Mr. Norris then adds that they went into the hotel to try and get some assistance. At the moment he realized the severity of the situation. It's worth noting that Mr. Norris, who can be heard in the clips below, was not shown during the stream from inside the courtroom.

However, he was audibly emotional as he shakily tried to testify as best he could. Eventually, talking about the tragedy and seeing photographic evidence from the crime scene began to be too much.

Foolio Trial

Mr. Norris, after refusing to step out and collect himself, was eventually able to take a breather. The judge presiding excused the jury and Norris to let out his emotions.

Adding extra weight to all of this was one of the murder suspects being present. Alicia Andrews, one of five people allegedly responsible for orchestrating Foolio's death, has been facing prosecutors first these last two days. Her, along with boyfriend, Isaiah Chance, allegedly were lookouts for the three others charged in this case.

Sean Gathright, Rashad Murphy, Davion Murphy, and Chance, are all expected to face trial next spring. Andrews is up against premeditated first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder charges. Foolio passed away from his gunshot wounds on June 23, 2024, while celebrating his 26th birthday.

Comments 2