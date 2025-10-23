The trial for late Jacksonville rapper Foolio got underway on Oct. 21, with Alicia Andrews, one of five suspects, facing the court first.

Adding extra weight to all of this was one of the murder suspects being present. Alicia Andrews, one of five people allegedly responsible for orchestrating Foolio's death, has been facing prosecutors first these last two days. Her, along with boyfriend, Isaiah Chance, allegedly were lookouts for the three others charged in this case.

Mr. Norris then adds that they went into the hotel to try and get some assistance. At the moment he realized the severity of the situation. It's worth noting that Mr. Norris, who can be heard in the clips below, was not shown during the stream from inside the courtroom.

