Woman Accused Of Setting Up Foolio's Murder Will Go To Trial

The Foolio murder case emerged amid a lot of rap beef narratives and much controversy over his social media activity, plus other factors. One of these elements is the alleged conspiracy behind the tragedy, which prosecutors and defense attorneys will now examine in a court trial starting on Monday, August 18 in Hillsborough County.

Furthermore, according to AllHipHop, authorities have five codefendants to look at, including Alicia Andrews. Law enforcement and prosecutors accused her of allegedly trailing the Florida rapper in Tampa and tipping off the location of his 26th birthday celebration to a group of alleged assailants. Andrews will be the first codefendant to stand trial for what authorities call a targeted attack stemming from gang rivalries.

Foolio Suspects

Image via HNHH

Foolio's June 23 murder from last year took place near the University of South Florida outside of a Holiday Inn. Per Court TV, Alicia Andrews received a first-degree premeditated murder charge alongside Rashad Murphy, Davion Murphy, Sean Gathright, and Andrews' boyfriend Isaiah Chance Jr. For some codefendants, prosecutors seek the death penalty.

Elsewhere, prosecutors claim the suspects followed Foolio across Tampa and got his location from his social media posts. According to authorities, the murder allegedly formed part of a gang feud between his KTA group and Yungeen Ace's ATK crew. The two feuded for various years before this, whether it was online, in the booth, or in the streets.

In response to these accusations, Alicia Andrews' defense team reportedly cited domestic abuse to address her mental state at the time of the murder. However, Judge Michelle Sisco supported the prosecution's argument that Florida law bars duress as a defense in premeditated murder trials. As such, the judge ruled that the defense's evidence is inadmissible in court.

Meanwhile, Foolio's murder trial will begin next Monday and reportedly introduce opening statements the following Tuesday. We will see how the jury selection process turns out and what witness testimony will be relevant and fruitful in the case. This long saga might come to a close soon, but the situation is complex. After all, with five codefendants and unclear roles, there's a lot to scrutinize.