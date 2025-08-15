Woman Accused Of Setting Up Foolio's Murder Will Go To Trial

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 206 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Woman Accused Setting Up Foolio Murder Trial Hip Hop News
Photo Credit: @julio_foolio on Instagram
Authorities accused Alicia Andrews of trailing Foolio's location and setting up his murder last June in South Florida.

The Foolio murder case emerged amid a lot of rap beef narratives and much controversy over his social media activity, plus other factors. One of these elements is the alleged conspiracy behind the tragedy, which prosecutors and defense attorneys will now examine in a court trial starting on Monday, August 18 in Hillsborough County.

Furthermore, according to AllHipHop, authorities have five codefendants to look at, including Alicia Andrews. Law enforcement and prosecutors accused her of allegedly trailing the Florida rapper in Tampa and tipping off the location of his 26th birthday celebration to a group of alleged assailants. Andrews will be the first codefendant to stand trial for what authorities call a targeted attack stemming from gang rivalries.

Read More: Killing Of 7-Year-Old In Florida Linked To Gang Rivalry That Led To Foolio's Death

Foolio Suspects
Foolio Suspects
Image via HNHH

Foolio's June 23 murder from last year took place near the University of South Florida outside of a Holiday Inn. Per Court TV, Alicia Andrews received a first-degree premeditated murder charge alongside Rashad Murphy, Davion Murphy, Sean Gathright, and Andrews' boyfriend Isaiah Chance Jr. For some codefendants, prosecutors seek the death penalty.

Elsewhere, prosecutors claim the suspects followed Foolio across Tampa and got his location from his social media posts. According to authorities, the murder allegedly formed part of a gang feud between his KTA group and Yungeen Ace's ATK crew. The two feuded for various years before this, whether it was online, in the booth, or in the streets.

In response to these accusations, Alicia Andrews' defense team reportedly cited domestic abuse to address her mental state at the time of the murder. However, Judge Michelle Sisco supported the prosecution's argument that Florida law bars duress as a defense in premeditated murder trials. As such, the judge ruled that the defense's evidence is inadmissible in court.

Meanwhile, Foolio's murder trial will begin next Monday and reportedly introduce opening statements the following Tuesday. We will see how the jury selection process turns out and what witness testimony will be relevant and fruitful in the case. This long saga might come to a close soon, but the situation is complex. After all, with five codefendants and unclear roles, there's a lot to scrutinize.

Read More: Foolio Murder Suspect Accused Of Reenacting Shooting In Interrogation Room

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
459148178_535762725565147_9059101248857449952_n-_1_-_1_-_1_ Music Foolio Murder: Final Suspect Arrested In Jacksonville After Months On The Run 1467
VIA HNHH Music Foolio Murder: Florida Reportedly Seeks Death Penalty For Three Suspects 1500
Foolio Murder Suspect Missing Case Trial Hip Hop News Music Foolio Murder Suspect Still At Large Months After Shooting 1.9K
459148178_535762725565147_9059101248857449952_n-_1_-_1_-_1_ Music Foolio Murder Suspect Accused Of Reenacting Shooting In Interrogation Room 1.9K
Comments 0